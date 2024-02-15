Hope Uzodinma heads APC Edo guber primary election c’ttee

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma has been appointed as Chairman of a seven-member committee to conduct the February 17, 2024, All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election to elect the Party’s governorship flagbearer.

APC National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, also stated that the committee will be inaugurated on Thursday to enable the members commence work immediately.

According to the statement, the Governor of Cross River State, Sen. Bassey Otu will serve as Deputy Chairman of the Primary Election Committee.

Other members of the election committee include: Former Osun state deputy governor, Mrs Titilayo Laoye-Tomori; APC’s flagbearer in the Plateau 2023 governorship election, Nentanwe Yilwatde Goshwe; Umar Musa; Lawan Garba and Rabiu Suleiman who will serve as the Secretary.

The party also constituted the membership of the Edo State Gubernatorial Primary Election Appeal Committee, to be chaired by Barr. C.C Udenwa. Other members include: Muhammad Zakaria Sarina; Udogu Anthony Chijoke; Muhammad Garin Ali and Yunusa Mohammed who will serve as Secretary.

“The nominated members of the Edo State National Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee and Election Appeal Committee will be inaugurated on Thursday, 15th of February, 2024 at the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) Hall by 4pm prompt.

Recall that the APC cleared all the twelve aspirants jostling for its ticket to contest the 22 September Edo State governorship election.

The 12 aspirants are: Prince Clem Agba, Senator Monday Okpebholo, HE. Lucky Imasuen, Hon. Anamero Sunday Dekeri, Pastor Osagie Andrew Ize-Iyamu, Engr. Gideon Ikhine, Col. David Imuse (Rtd.), Gen. Charles Ehigie Airhiavbere (Rtd.), Prof. (Sen.) Oserheimen Osunbor, Blessing Agbomhere, Hon Dennis Idahosa and Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe.