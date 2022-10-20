Champion Newspapers Limited
Special Persons Association of Nigeria (SPAN), Annual Excellence Awards held in Lagos

 L-r...President Special Persons Association of Nigeria (SPAN) Mr  Princewill David; National . Coordinator (SPAN)  Mr.  Chidi Nwankwo; Principal ,Wesley School 1 .Pastor (Mrs.)  Elizabeth Popoola, and Evangelist Oju- Jesu, during  annual  Excellence Awards ,organised  by Special Persons Association of Nigeria (SPAN) held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 19/10/2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
Cross section of members of Special Persons Association of Nigeria (SPAN) at Eko hotel.

Invited schools  during   the annual  Excellence Awards ,organised  by Special Persons Association of Nigeria (SPAN) held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 19/10/2022…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

