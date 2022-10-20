Special Persons Association of Nigeria (SPAN), Annual Excellence Awards held in Lagos Photo Gallery By Peter On Oct 20, 2022 L-r...President Special Persons Association of Nigeria (SPAN) Mr Princewill David; National . Coordinator (SPAN) Mr. Chidi Nwankwo; Principal ,Wesley School 1 .Pastor (Mrs.) Elizabeth Popoola, and Evangelist Oju- Jesu, during annual Excellence Awards ,organised by Special Persons Association of Nigeria (SPAN) held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 19/10/2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI . 6 Share Cross section of members of Special Persons Association of Nigeria (SPAN) at Eko hotel. Invited schools during the annual Excellence Awards ,organised by Special Persons Association of Nigeria (SPAN) held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 19/10/2022…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI. For a better society Continue Reading Annual Excellence Awards held in LagosChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngCHINYERE IKEANYIdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsEko hotelLatest News 6 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
