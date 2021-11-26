Spacekraft launches Hausa entertainment streaming platform, kallo.ng

Spacekraft Media Limited has launched a Hausa entertainment streaming platform, kallo.ng.

In a statement issued on Friday, the founder/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Maijidda Moddibo said kallo.ng would play a vital role in satisfy the lovers of Hausa entertainment and culture from the comfort of their homes.

According to her, the platform provides content from classics to the latest modern movies, series, documentaries and music of all genre, noting that subscribers could watch on the website or by downloading the Kallo application from laptop and android devices.

She said the objective of launching the app. is to entertain Africans on the continent and in the diaspora by providing quality content, aimed at promoting culture, tradition and customs.

The CEO added that the platform was created to bring Africans closer to home irrespective of their location on the globe through this uninterrupted platform.

She noted that Kannywood movies often reflect communities, deep love for entertainment, shared humanity and uncommon responsibility which give power to fostering positive change in societies.

“At Kallo, we understand the integral role Hausa movies play in informing and inspiring change through engaging and entertaining diverse audiences. In particular, these classic dramas played significant roles at different stages of our lives and helped many connect with their cultural heritage.

“This is why we are connecting the present with the past by bringing to homes old classics and soaps that ruled the airwaves years gone by for the benefit of the new generations.

“Kallo.ng will also drive change in the industry through collaborations and innovation,” she assured.

She said kallo.ng is the product of Spacekraft Media Limited, an indigenous company founded by cultural enthusiasts.

