South East to be industrialized soon -Iwuanyanwu

An elder statesman and chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders Council Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu says the entire South Zone would soon undergo massive industrial and economic development

Chief Iwuanyanwu said this while addressing the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Worldwide who visited him in his office in Owerri.

According “this would be achieved in collaboration with the South East Governments and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide”

Chief Iwuanyanwu said the massive industrial and economic revolution will lead to massive employment of the youths and make them gainfully employed

He further said that the revolution exercise will produce goods and services, improve the GDP of the zone and also export some of the products to improve the GNP of Nigeria.

Chief Iwuanyanwu noted “that if many industries are established, youths restiveness will be curbed while crime will also reduced to bearest minimum because an idle mind is the devil’s workshop”

The elder statesman , who is a strong advocate and purveyor of youth empowerment and human capital development maintained that the economic revolution to be embarked upon, in the South East would be a pride for all to benefit

He said that with the industrial revolution, food would be provided for the youths at very highly reduced price and easily available.

Chief Iwuanyanwu told the Ohanaeze Youths that he is proud to be an Igbo man because Ndigbo have a proud heritage pointing out that the way the Igboman rose to be where they are today stunned their neighbours and the world.

He urged the Youths to always aim at the best in all their pursuits in life and enjoined them to always embrace humility, honesty and respect for elders and constituted authorities as well as comport themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner

Chief Iwuanyanwu called for the restructuring of Nigeria pointing out that if the country is restructured, peace, unity and rapid development would be achieved pointing out that restructuring is very important for the country to move forward.

The National Assistant Youth Leader of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth , Mr Wenceskus Ogbonnia said they visited Chief Iwuanyanwu to thank him on all what he has been doing for the Igbo nation and his continuous struggle to ensure total emancipation of the youths.

Mr Ogbonnia said that history has it that Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has contributed tremendously towards the development of Igbo nation and has continued to ensure that the youths are gainfully empowered and protected.

He said that Chief Iwuanyanwu’s contributions at every forum where issues concerning the Youths are mentioned are highly appreciated by the Youths as he has always stood by them.

The Ohanaeze Assistant National Youth Leader said the Youths of Igbo land and Nigeria are very proud of him and see him as their icon pointing out that they would like to continue where he stopped.

They however pleaded with him not to relent in his good work for Ndigbo and the youths adding that they recently heard that he has withdrawn from partisan politics but he should not stop from giving direction to the youths because they still need his wise counsel.

