Ikoyi building: Lagos Assembly summons commissioner, others

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to compensate the families of the victims that died in the 21-storey building that collapsed at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi on Monday, November 1, 2021.

The House also called on the Governor to direct the relevant agencies to ensure that all requirements for buildings as stipulated in extant laws of the State are strictly adhered to.

The House thereafter mandated the House Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development to invite the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako as well as other agencies saddled with the responsibilities of issuing approval, monitoring of construction and project development with a view to ascertaining the level of compliance with the extant laws and regulations relating to buildings in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who reacted to the motion said that it was an unfortunate development given the loss of lives and economic woes, adding that it was a disastrous incident.

“We should exercise patience before passing comment until the findings of the committee looking into it unravels the cause.

“The agencies saddled with the responsibility has not done well. We ought to act as a House to oversight the situation. The status of the investors should be checked, and we should sympathise with the families of those that lost their lives.

“The government should compensate their families. If the agencies had done the needful we would not have this sad occurrence,” he said.

The prime mover of the motion, Hon. Nurein Akinsanya (Mushin 1) expressed worry over the incessant collapse of buildings in the state.

He said that,”the House expressed worry over the wide speculations that the building was raised to 21 floors contrary to the 15 floors approved by the Lagos State Physical planning permit authority (LASPPPA) for the owner.”

According to him, the House is worried that over time, the State has recorded series of building collapse like a 5-storey building that collapsed in Lekki in November 2006 and a 3-storey building that collapsed in Ita Faaji in 2016, among others.

“The House is disturbed about the constant collapse of buildings in the state and the manner in which agencies set up to inspect building works, give certification at various stages of construction and keep records for ease of reference, and realize that these frequent cases of building collapse can be attributed to unqualified or unskilled builders, use of sub-standard building materials, illegal conversion or alterations to existing structures and lack of maintenance to mention a few,” he said.

He further noted the recent collapse of 360 Degrees Towers, a 21-storey high rise block of luxury flats with 63 apartments-unit under construction at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi in Monday, 1st November, 2021.

In his submission, Hon. Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu 1), implored others to support the motion noting that it was well couched.

Hon. Oluyinka Ogundimu (Agege 2) said that the motion was all encompassing as the second part of it has given the committee the power to go into details all in the interest of the public.

Hon. David Setonji, Chairman House Committee on Information, Publicity and Strategy opined that many factors might be responsible for the collapsed building such as bad design, and structural defects.

