Soludo signs 5-year development MOU with UNDP

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has signed a five-year agreement with the United Nations Development Program, UNDP.

He explained that part of the MOU signing, frames systemic multi-dimensional development in the areas of government collaboration.

Soludo said, “It would be a huge step forward if the UNDP could assist us in addressing our environmental challenges.

“Some of the things being done are not immediately apparent to the people, but they will recognize and appreciate it in the long run.”

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which was signed at the Government House, Awka on Friday, has a window of extension that will run for another five years upon expiration.

Meanwhile, the governor after the signing ceremony, opened a temporary UNDP office for use in Awka, the state capital.

Describing UNDP as a major foundational partner, Soludo thanked the team for their assistance and also hailed the Chairman and members of the Truth, Peace, and Justice Commission for their recommendations among which is the establishment of a Bureau of Missing Persons.

He stated that the State Executive Council has approved it, as domiciled in the State Ministry of Justice.

The Governor added, “After I was sworn in on the 17th of March, we went on an inspection tour to Okpoko on the 18th of March, and on that day, UNDP sowed a big seed of partnership, and they have continued to scale up their level of support in multidimensional ways to this day.”

“On June 9th, the UNDP stormed Anambra to visit Okpoko and assisted in the ongoing clean up of the area, fixing our dump sites, and providing funding for flooding threat.”

“As a state, we have defined our vision and require global and national partnerships with the private sector and the people themselves (an open society concept where everyone has something to contribute.

“The UNDP will be at the heart of these three foundations: knowledge provision, resource mobilization, and network formation with other partnerships.

“We launched a waste management program called “clean, green, and sustainable Anambra,” and I am very excited about the report I received from consultants and what can be done. This is why I emphasized the knowledge that UNDP can offer.

“Having a UNDP office in the state is very important.” With you here, I expect other international development partners to visit the state.

“Together, with these partnerships, we will be able to have so many interventions that the rest of the world can replicate,” Governor Soludo concluded.

While speaking on the launching of the “one youth, two skills” program, Soludo explained that the solution innovation district is aimed at developing Anambra youths, among others, adding that the partnership has a large agenda as well as what it entails, in terms of human and financial resources.

Earlier in his speech, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu noted that the MOU signing was informed by the need by UNDP to take their relationship with the government of Anambra State a notch higher.

On his part, the leader of the UNDP team representing the President, Muhammed Yahaya recalled the beginning of the journey on Governor Soludo’s first day in office, and revealed that the relationship being built with the state, was because of the Governor’s reputation.

He assured that his team will work with the state government on erosion, flood threat, revenue generation, innovative development solutions, and peace resolution in the state, expressing delight at the establishment of the UNDP office in the state.

In separate speeches, Chairman and Secretary of the Peace, Truth, and Justice Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, and Her Excellency, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu respectively appreciated the UNDP for their partnership with Anambra State Government.