Buhari commissions Ebonyi International Airport

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, commissioned virtually the multi-billion naira Ebonyi International Airport Onueke Ebonyi State, alongside other laudable tangible projects.

Projects inaugurated by Mr President included Abakaliki 198 km Ring Road, Onueke-Ezzama Oshiri-Onicha, Obiozara 38.3 km road.

Others include David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences Ụbụrụ Ebonyi State, Ogwuma Edda Ecological Projects Edda Local Government Area, Newmap 19.13 km Abakaliki Capital City Flood Control Project among others.

Performing the virtual inauguration on Friday at the airport arena, Buhari, said that the projects are life-touching areas that have a positive impact on the citizenry.

“I am satisfied that Ebonyi State has made significant progress in terms of infrastructure and human capital development.

“I was in Ebonyi State in 2017 and 2022, I am happy with the love the citizens showed to me”

Buhari described the projects commissioned as significant that will impact positively on the lives of the people.

“It is heart warming that Governor Umahi used concrete rigid pavement in the construction of roads in the State”.

The President urged the people of the State to strive and preserve the legacies left behind by the administration.

Earlier in his remarks, Umahi commended the federal government for the laudable assistance rendered to the State.

He extolled the federal government the take over of the airport

In his remarks, the Special Assistant to the Governor on projects Engr Frank Ngwu, expressed happiness over the actualization of the Airport project

He thanked God for giving Ebonyi people a performing chief executive like Engr Umahi who prioritizes the needs of the people.

Highlights of the occasion were Umahi’s nomination of President Buhari, for conferment of “Great Commander of Ebonyi Hall of Fame” on a later date.

Dignitaries that witnessed the occasion include State Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe, Speaker of the State House of Assembly and Governor-elect Hon Francis Nwifuru, Chief Judge Elvis Ngele, Chairmen of Local Governments, Director- General Campaign Council, Former Ministers, National Assembly members, Principal Officers Security Chiefs, Permanent Secretaries, Founding Fathers, and Traditional Rulers.

