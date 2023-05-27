Bauchi Police arrest rape suspects, others for criminal conspiracy

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

A group of suspected rapists and thugs who engaged in various forms of criminal activities in different parts of the State, including the Bauchi metropolis, Dambam, Toro, and Itas-Gadau Local Government Areas (LGAs) have been arrested by Bauchi State Police Command.

This is contained in a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, and made available to pressmen in the state.

The statement said, on May 20, at about 1100hrs, one Mustapha Mohammed, aged 27, of Sabon Kaura, reported at the Operation Restore Peace office (SHQ) Bauchi, alleging that sometime in March 2023 while he was relaxing with his friends in the morning hours at Sabon Kaura, some thugs numbering about 15, attacked them armed with dangerous weapons, stabbed him in the back and head.

The victim said that the following persons in connection to the attack are Abdulsalam Amadu, 19 years; Umar Ibrahim 23 years; Abdulrazak Sallau 20 years; Abdulaziz Suleiman 19 years; Lukman Hassan 18 years; Safiyanu Idris 20 years; Zalani Haladu 21 years; Abdulhamid Mohd 20 years; Habibu Danlami 20 years; and Saifullahi Idris 20 years, all of Sabon Kaura.

According to the statement, “on receipt of the report, the team of detectives attached to Operation Restore Peace acted on the credible intelligence and arrested the aforementioned suspects” while during interrogation, all the suspects confessed to committing the crime. “Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend their accomplices, as the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution on completion of the investigation.

“For rape cases, on 18/05/2023 at about 1200hrs, a distress call was received from a Medical Doctor serving in General Hospital, Dambam that at about 1130hrs, one (Hafsat Habu) not real name aged 12yrs of Jalam town Dambam L.G.A in a accompany of her father named Buba Usman of the same address, came to the Hospital for medical attention of the said Hafsat Habu.

“It was discovered that the girl was raped based on a medical examination. On receiving the information, a team of detectives led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Dambam visited the hospital and launched a direct investigation into the matter.

“Investigation revealed that on 17/05/2023 at about 1200hrs, the victim while hawking food (awara) at Dambam market was lured by a group of three persons to the outskirts of the market and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“The investigation was extended which led to the arrest of the following suspects: Babangida Buba aged 35 of Rugan Waziri Dambam L.G.A, Kamisu Garba aged 27 of Dambam town, Dambam LGA, Yahaya Babayo aged 30 of Busuri village, Katagum LGA. During interrogation, all the suspects confessed to the crime while the investigation is ongoing, after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

“Also, on 13/05/2023 at about 1730hrs, one Umaru Yusuf aged 38 of Itas town reported at Itas Gadau Divisional Police headquarters that on the same date at about 1259hrs, one Ibrahim Abdullahi aged 27 of Itas town, deceitfully lured a 7-year old Ameera (not real name) of the same address into a toilet at Central Science Primary School, Itas town, Itas-Gadau LGA, and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her”, parts of the statement read

According to the PPRO, on receipt of the report, the team of detectives led by the DPO visited the scene and took the victims to the General Hospital Itas-Gadau, while the suspect was arrested, adding that during interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to having committed the offense.

He said the discreet investigation is ongoing, after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution on completion of the investigation.

The statement added that “on 06/05/2022 at about 1820hrs, one Fatima Abdullahi 17 years of Miya-market Town, Toro LGA, accompanied by her parents of the same address, reported at Toro Divisional Police headquarters that on the same date at about 1600hrs, the victim was on her way coming back from Kayara hill where she went to fetch firewood, was suddenly confronted by one Adamu Lawan aged 16 years of Lere village via Tulu, Toro LGA while rearing some cows.

“He halted her with a machete and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her on the spot. On receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by the DPO visited the scene, and rushed the victim to General Hospital Toro for medical examination where the doctor confirmed that there was penetration.

“The suspect was arrested and confessed to having committed the offense while the suspect will be charged to court on completion of the investigation”.