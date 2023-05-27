Emmanuel Fadipe …..the face of Humanity

Emmanuel Fadipe the CEO of Emmanuel Fadipe Foundation whose personality over the years has been a great motivation to a lot of young people all around the world has once again shown his selflessness through his interstate ICT project which he titled “ ‘Expanding the academic and career horizon of students through technological advancement, scientific growth and skill acquisition”.

The foundation once again made history through this project by donating high-quality technological gadgets ranging from iPads, laptops, etc. for the collective use of all the students in the institutions selected. The two-day event covered four schools in Lagos state and these schools include Temidire Primary School, Oke Odo, Alimosho, AanuOluwapo Primary School Alimosho, Community Primary School Oke Odo, Alimosho and Community Secondary School, Akowonjo. Asides from the donation of these gadgets to the above-mentioned schools, the two-day event also included academic, capacity building and career development sessions which were well handled by professionals in different disciplines.

Emmanuel Fadipe who has won a lot of international awards in Academics, leadership and humanitarian endeavours are known characteristically for his humility, quietness and cultural values. His exceptional leadership when he led different organisations in the diaspora recorded outstanding achievements and established great legacies which have structurally reinforced the organisations to date.

His led administrations in different organisations experienced numerous historic achievements which include ensuring the discharge and acquaintance of wrongly sentenced Nigerians in the diaspora is achieved, the timely rescue of mentally depressed individuals at the edge of committing suicide, passionately discovering and promoting talents among Africans in the diaspora, providing prioritised privileges for Nigerian students in government agencies, improving the general welfare of Africans in the diaspora; among many others

The Germany-based doctorate researcher whose research discipline focuses on Livestock infectiology and Environmental hygiene is reportedly planning to replicate the ICT project in other schools across the federation in the coming weeks. Report equally gathered that his foundation is set to ensure the sustainability of this project by providing solar energy power generation in most of the schools listed for the outreach. This and other value-adding projects intended by the foundation will bring about immense development to Africa as a continent and the world at large.

The CEO of the foundation through his altruistic nature daily ensures that the objectives of the foundation are daily achieved and sacrificially pursues the course of humanity at the expense of his convenience and comfort.

