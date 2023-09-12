Soludo security architecture enhancing business development in Anambra- Aburime



AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE, AWKA

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo ‘developmental efforts and security initiative has been described as visionary steps to economic and business development in Anambra.

The Press Secretary to Governor Soludo’ Christian Aburime Stated this yesterday in an interview with Daily Champion.

Aburime said Soludo had put in place a strong security architecture that had made Anambra business friendly and conducive for investors.

“Soludo’s transformative actions are not only redefining Anambra’s economic landscape, but are also laying the foundation for a prosperous future.

“In the area of security, Anambra State now boasts vastly of improved security measures, providing a safer environment for residents and investors alike than it was in the past.

“Governor Soludo’s crucial steps in investing in better security architecture and strengthening collaborations with state security agencies ensure that businesses can thrive without the spectre of insecurity looming overhead”, Aburime said.