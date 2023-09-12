Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Soludo security architecture enhancing business development in Anambra- Aburime

People & Power
1
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE, AWKA

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo ‘developmental efforts and security initiative has been described as visionary steps to economic and business development in Anambra.
The Press Secretary to Governor Soludo’ Christian Aburime Stated  this yesterday in an interview with Daily Champion.

Aburime said Soludo had put in place a strong security architecture that had made Anambra business friendly and conducive for investors.

“Soludo’s transformative actions are not only redefining Anambra’s economic landscape, but are also laying the foundation for a prosperous future.

“In the area of security, Anambra State now boasts vastly  of improved security measures, providing a safer environment for residents and investors alike than it was in the past.

“Governor Soludo’s crucial steps in investing in better security architecture and strengthening collaborations with state security agencies ensure that businesses can thrive without the spectre of insecurity looming overhead”, Aburime said.

 

Continue Reading
Editor 14161 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Labour Party cries out over sacking of its lawmakers by NASA…

Sanwo-Olu’s proposed cabinet shoots up to 38 as Lagos…

Former Bayelsa Legislators Endorse Gov Diri For Second Term

Reps member thank Tinubu for critical appointments for Akwa…

1 of 919