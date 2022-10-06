Soludo Inaugurates ASUBEB, PPSSC boards, charges them on sanitizing the public schools

Pamela Eboh

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has reconstituted the boards of Anambra Universal Basic Education Board, ASUBEB and Post-Primary Schools Service Commission, PPSSC.

Governor Soludo performed the function at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

Dr. Mrs Vera Nkiru Nwadinobi will serve as Chairman of ASUBEB.

Members include Mrs Ifeyinwa Rose Anatune, Dr Mrs Kanayo Chukwurah, Mrs Theresa Chinyere Azodo, Mrs June Ndidi Odegbo, Mrs Agnes Ifeoma Obi and Mrs Agatha Marcellus Ajuora.

Others are Mrs Fidelia Agbaizu,

Mrs Chibueze Nonye Cecilia, Mrs Theresa Udemezue Okoye, Dame Chinyere Mbakwe, Mrs Uche Egbusi, Dr Uchenna Ezeani, Mrs Ebele Mgbemena and Hon Ejike Okechukwu.

Prof. Nkechi Perpetua Ikediegwu will serve as Chairman of PPSSC.

Dr Mrs Nkiru Naomi C Obianika, Mrs Ngozi Benedine Anagor, Dr Mrs Uchenna Okeke and Dr Mrs Bibiana Chijoke Okoli.

Others are Mrs Chiamaka Divine Nwachukwu, Dr Ernest Uzoetoh Chukwuka, Dr Mrs Ngozi Theresa Ekwunife.

While the thrust of ASUBEB is to manage public early child care centers, recruitment, appointment, posting of staff, disbursement of funds provided by federal government, state and other sources, among others, the major mandate of the PPSSC is the management of all Post Primary Schools or institutions subject to the general directions of the Hon. Commissioner of Education, Collection of School fees and other revenue, Supervision and Quality Assurance, Investigation of matters affecting post primary schools and institutions, Establishment of schemes for staff development, Consult with and advise the Ministry of Education, among others.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, Governor Soludo said that each member of the boards were carefully selected, saying that there is a reason behind their unique composition as there are more females in the school system.

“Ninety seven percent of teachers in our Primary schools are women, while 87 percent of our secondary schools’ teachers are women.

The Governor pointed out that comparatively, Anambra State wasn’t doing badly in the education sector; “comparatively, we are not doing badly in the state. But then, like I always say, we are Nigerians but as Ndi Anambra and so, we can do better than the level we are currently operating”.

The Governor further said that presently, four categories of schools operate in the state, which he identified as the public-public, mission-public, mission-private and private-private. He, however stressed that the major concentration of the boards will be on public-public and mission-public schools.

According to the Governor, “a system is as strong at its weakest link. You are being called to come and remedy. To achieve this, you have to think in a disruptive but positive manner. In some cases, question the norm, but bring about innovation. Take the Nigerian standard as the minimum, but then, there is no maximum limit”, he stated.

The Governor further added, “this is the 21st century. Ask the question of how we can compare with what is happening at the global space. I feel very personal and emotional about this sector and the job, myself being a teacher. Anambra is nothing but the best. We are confident that you will take our education to the next level”.

“Supervision is part of your role. We are even thinking of setting up an independent supervisory agency. You’ve got work to do which will require deployment of technology. We will continue to train our teachers because without teachers, there is no world.

“Anytime I go to schools, I go to the nursery section and what I see through their eyes is their telling me, “my future is in your hands, don’t let me perish.

“Recruitment which has been done in three rigorous stages. As you have come, we’ll recruit about four to five thousand teachers. My litmus test for recruiting a teacher is this question- will I be proud to have this person teach my child? After the recruitment, over time, we will be having continuous evaluation because teaching is a vocation for which you must be passionate about.

“The future of our educational system is partly in your hands. We want to end the era of schools without teachers and improve the quality of teaching, concluded the Governor”.

Introducing the members of the boards, earlier, the Head of Service, Barrister Theodora Okwy Igwegbe explained that everything done under the present administration plugs into its vision.

Barrister Igwegbe noted that being a responsible and responsive Governor, Professor Soludo understands that a good society cannot be achieved without education.

“You intend to restore the dignity of teaching for Anambra state to attain the highest literacy height, so that our children will be employers of themselves and employers of labour”, Barrister Igwegbe concluded.

Speaking separately in a vote of thanks, the Chairpersons of the two boards, Dr. Vera Nwadinobi and Nkechi Perpetua Ikediegwu said that even though they are not the most qualified, they were called upon to perform the onerous task.

They alluded that the team members are gurus in the assigned roles and expressed optimism that they will deliver on the job.

The occasions were attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Deputy Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Dr. Paschal Agbodike, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi and Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief Protocol, Hon Chinedu Nwoye (Glamour) among others