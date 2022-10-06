Governor Ikpeazu restates Abia state government’s commitment  to continue to partner with teachers in the development of education.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia state ,Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has congratulated the Nigeria Union of Teachers Abia state wing on the occasion of the celebration of the World Teachers Day and disclosing that his administration is committed to the implementation of the new retirement of 65 years or the elongation of service years for teachers to 40 years as approved by his administration on the 11th April,2022 with effect from December 2022, said Abia state government is determined to improve the welfare of teachers as well as partner with them in the development of education in the state.

Governor Ikpeazu who was represented by his deputy,Sir Ude Oko Chukwu during the 2022 World Teachers Day celebration held at NUT Abia state headquarters Ogurube layout Umuahia, said the government appreciated the critical roles of teachers in the mould of characters of children, describing teachers as wonderful mentors while promised to redouble efforts to see to the improvement of welfare of teachers in the state in terms of payment of salaries and emoluments

His words,” World Teachers Day celebration is a global event to observe and express gratitude to teachers giving the critical roles of teachers in nation building and moulding of characters of children and teachers are wonderful mentors.

” Abia state government appreciates the roles of teachers and will redouble efforts to see the improvement of welfare of teachers’ in the state.

” We will provide a unique opportunity to resolve the challenges relating to teachers .

” We are determined to solve the problems of teachers and I want to state categorically that Abia state is committed to the 40 years elongation of teachers service year with effect from December,2022″

The Governor handed over 3 vehicles to the beneficiaries of the teachers 2020 lucky-deep raffle draw said it would help to encourage them.

In his speech,the Commissioner for education Abia state,Hon. Emma Ukwurocks congratulated teachers on their World Day celebration,assured that,” We are in the same struggle,we are in the same fight for teachers and we agree that the development of education must start with teachers.

” We have stood by you and some of them are yielding dividends” he said.

In his remarks the commissioner for post education and chairman of the occasion, Barrister I.C. Mark, commended Abia teachers for their roles in the development of education, said government policies in education can not succeed without the support of teachers and assured that government recognizes the roles of teachers in the state.

Earlier in his speech, the State chairman of NUT Abia state,chief Dimanochie Uwabunkeonye , said the world teachers’ Day celebration provides enabling situation in celebrating the teaching profession world wide,taking stock of achievements and to draw attention to voices of teachers towards attainment of global education targeted of leaving no one behind.

He noted that the theme of the year,” The transformation of education begins with teachers is apt considering the present day challenges of teachers.

He pointed out that the Union has not relented in pressing for better conditions of service especially the outstanding welfare packages to her members in the state.

According to him,” The Union wishes to extend her unalloyed appreciation to his Excellency Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu for cars he gave to our members through lucky -deep raffle draw during 2019 and 2021 World Teachers’ Day celebration and to remind him that 2020 is still hanging and beneficiaries still waiting.

“The Nigeria Union of Teachers ,Abia state wing graciously commends the efforts of our Executive Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu in making sure that payment of salaries of both primary and Junior secondary School teachers improve but request that he looks into what is being paid to our members as salaries because the amount of deductions being done in ASUBEB and LGEAs has become worrisome to members” he said

He further reminded that there is acute shortage of teachers in the schools in Abia resulting to unhealthy teacher-learner ratio and called on the Abia state government to ensure adequate recruitment of teachers for effective teaching and learning in schools.