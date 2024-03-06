Soludo Extols Obasanjo At 87

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has expressed warm felicitations to His Excellency, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, on the celebration of his 87th birthday today, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Governor Soludo observes with profound admiration and appreciation that President Obasanjo remains a towering figure in Nigerian and African history.

The Governor noted President Obasanjo’s journey has been marked by remarkable achievements, unparalleled dedication to public service, and an uncommon commitment to the advancement and peace of our nation and the African continent as a whole.

His visionary leadership has left an indelible mark on the political landscape of Nigeria in a way that continues to inspire successive leaders.

Throughout his illustrious life, President Obasanjo has demonstrated exceptional wisdom and statesmanlike qualities that continue to guide Nigeria through the complexities of changing times.

His relentless pursuit of peace, unity, and progress, as well as his steadfast resolve in fostering dialogue on critical issues such as governance, economic development, and regional stability has earned him respect and admiration both at home and abroad.

In addition to his contributions to governance and diplomacy, President Obasanjo remains a symbol of resilience and courage in the face of adversity. His dedication to the ideals of democracy and justice serves as a guiding light for all who aspire to build a better, more equitable society.

On this special occasion, Governor Soludo wishes President Olusegun Obasanjo many more years of robust health, happiness, fulfillment and vitality to continue to be a pillar of support and guidance to Nigeria and Africa, even as his enviable legacy endures for generations to come.