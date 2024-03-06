GPPSL’s CEO highlights key metrics for sustainable energy development in Africa

The Managing Director and CEO of Global Process & Pipeline Services Limited (GPPSL), Engr. Obi Uzu, during the session with the sub-theme, “Sustainability and the Future of Content Development in Africa’s Energy Sector,” at the recently concluded Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2024 underscored the critical role of innovation in capacity building and sustainable development within the industry.

“Innovation is not just about staying ahead; it is about transforming challenges into opportunities and leading the way towards a more sustainable energy future for Africa,” Uzu said.

In a thought-provoking presentation during the panel session, Engr. Obi Uzu highlighted three pivotal metrics; Competence, Capacity, and Collaboration as the crucial factors for driving progress in the energy sector.

Competence, according to Engr. Uzu, encapsulates the imperative of comprehensive knowledge, training, and continuous research and development (R&D). He stressed the importance of understanding the entire ecosystem of the energy sector to foster collaboration and attract expertise from around the globe. Without such broad knowledge, he cautioned, companies risk relegating themselves to lower levels within the industry.

Furthermore, Engr. Uzu elaborated on the significance of robust R&D efforts and collaboration, both internally and externally. He cited instances where his company, GPPSL, leveraged its knowledge and expertise to modify equipment for deepwater operations, thereby staying ahead of the curve in innovation. This ability to bridge the gap between client needs and available solutions underscores the importance of continuous competence development.

In terms of capacity, Engr. Uzu emphasized the necessity of deploying adequate resources to fulfill commitments and deliverables. He highlighted GPPSL’s commitment to investing in competency development programs, evidenced by sending 27 Nigerian professionals to prestigious institutions such as Harvard and Cambridge Universities.

“This strategic investment not only builds expertise in-house but also ensures long-term loyalty and sustainability within the organization”, Uzu said.

Collaboration emerged as a cornerstone of Engr. Uzu’s presentation, offering a means to mitigate risks and scale up operations effectively. By partnering with companies globally and tapping into diverse pools of expertise, GPPS Limited has expanded its capabilities and enhanced its competitiveness within the energy sector.

Engr. Obi Uzu’s insights underscored the imperative for industry players to prioritize competence, capacity building, and collaboration to drive sustainable development in Africa’s energy sector.

“Competence, Capacity, and Collaboration are, therefore, the pillars of sustainable energy development in Africa,” he concluded.

Global Process & Pipeline Services Limited (GPPSL) is a leading service company operating in the energy sector, specializing in process and pipeline services. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, GPPSL is dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions to clients across Africa and beyond. At the Gala Dinner/Award Night of the NIES 2024, the company emerged as the Oil Service Company of the Year 2023, an award it has won consistently for about four times.