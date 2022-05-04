Soludo condoles Aforka , Anambra Deputy Majority Leader, over father-in-law’s transition

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE

AWKA

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has commiserated with Honorable Emeka Aforka , Anambra Deputy Majority Leader over the death of his father-in-law, Elder John Eke-Eze.

Soludo who described the late Elder John Eke-Eze as a devout Christian, prominent community leader and peace maker who dedicated his life to serving his community and humanity, urged the Aforka family to bear the lose with fortitude.

The Governor who spoke through Christian Aburime in a statement issued to Journalists in Awka yesterday , said ” the deceased’s selfless commitment and dedication remain a source of joy and inspiration to members of his community, both young and old”, adding that it was ” comforting that Elder Eke-Eze lived a fulfilled and examplary life worthy of emulation.

He urged Hon Emeka Aforka and his wife Lady Lilian Aforka “to take solace in the fact that Elder Eke-Eze’s contributions to his community and his examplary lifestyle as a devout Christian and dotting father will forever be cherished and remembered”.

The Governor said ,”on behalf of government and the good people of Anambra State we pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed and that God grants the family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.

Hononorable Emeka Aforka who hails from Ndiowu, represents Orumba North Constiturncy in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

