Soludo commissions 21 roads built by philanthropist

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, weekend commissioned 21 asphalted roads totaling 14.62 kilometers of roads, constructed by a philanthropist, Chief Chinedu Benson Madubuko, in Adazi Ani, Anaocha Local Government Area.

Commissioning the roads, the governor commended the philanthropist for keying into the state government interest to rehabilitate roads to assist in the rapid infrastructural development of the state.

He disclosed that the State Government is currently construction about 400 kilometres of roads within two years it has been in office which according to him no past regimes have been able to attain such feat.

His words, “In four years we will be able to deliver more than any other past regimes. I refused borrowing ##100 billion as demanded by the Anambra State House of Assembly when I assumed office to assist develop the state”.

The Governor recalled that he embarked on rehabilitation of roads on assumption of office hinting that remote areas like Anambra West with its headquarters at Nzam, has not witnessed tarred road since Adam, vowing to rehabilitate the road to Nzam prior to celebrating his two years in office.

“I will not be able to celebrate my second year in office until I drive to Nzam. They have not seen tarred roads, light, among others since Adam. APGA will continue to rule to deliver the state,” he affirmed.

Commending the philanthropist, he said, “This is celebrating befitting living not befitting burial. Construction of roads is what we require to develop communities.”

The Governor stressed the need for private and government partnership adding,” You don’t leave everything for government. We will soon commence commissioning of our roads.”

In his response, Chief Madubuko commended the Governor for his rapid infrastructural development of the State which informed his keying into the state road rehabilitation project

“Since assuming office you have aggressively and deliberately promoted the concept of Public/ Private Community Partnership, PPCP, a variant of public private partnership where the community and its members partner with government in developing our home land

“The roads you are commissioning today is a demonstration that people are buying into this your mantra of PPCP “, he further explained.

In his speech, a community leader and member of the Igwe’s cabinet, Chief Cyril Okoye Ezeani, expressed satisfaction with the performance of Governor Soludo’ in less than two years adding that he is a man of the people.

“The Governor has done wonderfully well in the infrastructural development of the state. He has shown that he is Truely the governor of the people and we will give him massive support.

“I also commend our son who constructed the 21 roads in the community for others to benefit from even if the roads being commissioned do not lead to his house. He did the roads just for God and humanity. He is really a philanthropist,” he stated.