Soldiers captured in viral video torturing a civilian in Rivers arrested

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Army in Rivers State said it has arrested the soldiers captured in a viral video torturing and brutalizing a civilian on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Video of some soldiers of the Nigerian Army torturing a civilian and filming same act went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The action attracted wide spread criticism from members of the public with a call on the military authorities to action immediately to address the incident.

The 6 Division Nigerian Army spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma in the statement issued on behalf of the division described the action of the soldiers as unprofessional.

The statement reads in part, “The Headquarters, 6 Division, Nigerian Army viewed with utmost dismay the unprofessional conduct of two of its personnel involved in the brutality of a civilian in Rivers State, in a viral video making the rounds in the social media. It is instructive to mention that the soldiers involved in that unprofessional conduct have been clearly identified and arrested.

“The Division wishes to unequivocally state that, the Nigerian Army remains a professional force that conducts its activities in adherence to established rules of engagement and respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry. Thus, no form of infraction would be condoned from erring personnel.

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South South, Operation DELTA SAFE, Major General Jamal Abdussalam has directed that a full scale investigation be conducted immediately. He has further reassured that no stone will be left unturned to sanction those involved.

“Well meaning members of the public are encouraged to continue to provide credible information on such unprofessional conducts, as the Division is poised to be more responsive to the public. This is one unfortunate isolated case that would be expeditiously dealt with.”