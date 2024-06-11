Solar lights: NDDC cautions contractors against delivering substandard projects in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has warned contractors handling the Solar-powered streetlights in Rivers State against delivering substandard projects.

Rivers State Representative on the NDDC Board, Chief Tony Okocha, gave the warning during a interactive meeting with the contractors at the commission’s state Office along Olu-Obasanjo road in Port Harcourt.

Okocha, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Jacobs Chimezie Happiness said the meeting was aimed at updating the contractors on recent development, interact with them and also identify their challenges.

He advised the contractors to always report to the Rivers NDDC once they get their Contract Award Papers for any job in the State, inorder to be properly guided on the job specifications by the relevant departments.

He warned that failure to adhere to this directive may warrant non-issuance of payment clearance by the State Office, adding that any contractor who delivers substandard jobs, as anyone that falls victim of installing substandard materials will be made to redo the work before approval for payments.

He also warned the contractors against installing Solar-powered Streetlights in the compound of individuals, friends, family, etc, instead of the streets for which they are meant.

He emphasized that the State Office Monitoring Team will visit every site to confirm the number of Streetlights that were installed, and that recommendations for payments will be strictly based on the report of the Monitoring Team.