Sodomy: 40 year-old man arrested for defiling under aged boy

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

One Mr. Chigozie Okpara, a native of Imo state has been arrested by the Police in Rivers State for allegedly defiling an underaged boy in Port Harcourt.

The suspect, we gathered, was caught in the act of having canal knowledge of the little boy by his neighbours, after he lured the kid with foods and snacks to his house at Okujagu around Trans Amadi axis of Port Harcourt on Sunday night.

An impeccable source disclosed that the neighbours overheard the little boy crying in the man’s room and alerted the vigilante members in the area that came and rescued the underage boy.

The source further disclosed that the suspect was handed over to the Trans-Amadi Police Division by the vigilante group.

A Police source conversant with the cases of defilement told newsmen that the suspect will be transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation while necessary medical examination will be conducted on the underage boy.

The spokesperson for Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko confirmed the incident adding that the suspect is in Police custody while investigation is ongoing.