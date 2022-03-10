Slain BRT Passenger: Lagos’ll not condone purveyors of evil intentions over incident, Sanwo-Olu warns

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has warned persons with evil intentions to desist from spreading dangerous narratives, inciting statements and evil machinations, by using the unfortunate death of 22 year old lady, Miss Oluwabamishe Ayanwole, while in transit on a BRT bus recently as platform.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on the heels of misleading information and inciting statements from some quarters of the media over the circumstances surrounding the death of Miss Ayanwole, by deliberately disparaging efforts of the security agencies and casting aspersions on the State government on the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Governor said Lagos will not condone people who are feasting on the sad incident for their selfish reasons.

He said those twisting the incident with unfounded insinuation and conjectures should stop and allow the Nigeria Police to do their job because the matter is a criminal case.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who spoke on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the executive members of the National Association of Women Judges in Nigeria (NAWJN) led by its President, Justice Jumah Sankay, JCA, at the Lagos House, Marina, reassured the people that justice would be done on Ayanwole’s case to bring all the culprits to book.

He said: “It is unfortunate that while the government is providing transportation solution to the teeming population by procuring thousands of buses for citizens to have easy movement from one part of the State to another, we found out that there are some of our citizens that abuse such gesture of government.

“This is an opportunity to warn citizens; people of evil minds, people that have evil intentions that Lagos will not be home for you any longer. Lagos will certainly not tolerate you; condone you or gloss over an incident like this. We must allow the Nigeria Police to do their work because it is a criminal case. We would watch and ensure that justice would be done at the end of the day.

“We know that investigation is ongoing and they (security agencies) have assured us that in the next one or two days, they would go to court; the cases would be held and the full wrath of the law would be administered on people that are found wanting; the driver and other people that might be accomplices in this very unfortunate incident.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who commended the roles of the female judges in the Lagos State Judiciary, said his administration will continue to ensure that the judiciary is independent and have everything they require for them to dispense justice quicker, faster and easier for the citizens.

Speaking earlier, Justice Sankay, commiserated with Governor Sanwo-Olu over Ayanwole’s murder and called on those in the judiciary to work together to bring the offenders to justice, saying judges are committed to taking a strong step against the ‘new virus’ that is taking over the country.

“We believe that as an association we have a big role to play. Several incidents have happened. We have had toddlers, infants and young people meeting their untimely death. Advocacy is good but if at the end of the day the matters come to court and the judges are not up to the task, then the purpose of all the good works that is done by His Excellency goes to waste.

“The Judges know what to do but I think the time has come that we must apply the heavy hammer. The laws are there to be applied for all offenders who are found culpable. The Judges would do their duties according to the law so that it will serve as a deterrent to other offenders of like mind and this evil shall be eradicated from the society,” she said.

Justice Sankay commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for impressive support of the judiciary, especially for having more female than male judges in Lagos State Judiciary, and urged others states in the country to emulate Lagos.

