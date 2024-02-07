Sir & Lady Goodluck Obi Foundation Empowerment for Men, Women of Umuanuka Otolo-Nnewi residence in Lagos

L-r… Chairperson (APU) Women Lagos Branch, Mrs. Rita Ojukwu; CEO of Gategold (Nig) Limited Sir Goodluck Obi & Lady Amala-Obi, beneficiary, Mrs. Juliet Okoye, received a cheque of five hundred thousand.
R-l …Sir Goodluck Obi & Lady Amala-Obi are into, Charity Empowerment, health, Medical Aids, Scholarship Scheme, Evangelistic Outreach etc.
L-r…Chairperson (APU) Women Lagos Branch, Mrs. Rita Ojukwu; CEO of Gategold (Nig) Limited Sir Goodluck Obi & Lady Amala-Obi, beneficiary Mrs. Nchedo Ojukwu.
CEO of Gategold (Nig) Limited Sir Goodluck Obi & Lady Amala, beneficiary Izuchuwku Uzoewulu, while others watch.
L-r… Interim Chairman Anuka Progressive Union. Lagos Branch Barrister Nicholas Muotanya; CEO of Gategold (Nig) Limited Sir Goodluck Obi & Lady Amala, beneficiary, Cyprian Onyeka.
L-r… Interim Chairman Anuka Progressive Union. Lagos Branch Barrister Nicholas Muotanya; CEO of Gategold (Nig) Limited Sir Goodluck Obi & Lady Amala, beneficiary Ikenna Ezeobi.
CEO of Gategold (Nig) Limited Sir Goodluck Obi & Lady Amala (middle) pose with interim Members of Anuka Progressive Union.
From 4th left, Chairperson (APU) Women Lagos Branch, Mrs. Rita Ojukwu; CEO of Gategold (Nig) Limited Sir Goodluck Obi & Lady Amala-Obi, pose with the Beneficiaries (Women).
CEO of Gategold (Nig) Limited Sir Goodluck Obi & Lady Amala. (middle) Pose with the Beneficiaries (Men) during the Empowerment for Men and women of Umuanuka Otolo-Nnewi, Residence in Lagos each of them goes home with five hundred thousand Naira, Organized by Sir & Lady Goodluck Obi Foundation, held in Lagos on 4/2/2024 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
