Sir & Lady Goodluck Obi Foundation Empowerment for Men, Women of Umuanuka Otolo-Nnewi residence in Lagos

L-r... Guest Speaker. Managing director of the Selling Champion Consulting Limited Ikeja, Mr George Emetuche;  Chairperson (APU) Women Lagos, Mrs. Rita Ojukwu; CEO of Gategold (Nig) Limited   Sir  Goodluck Obi & Lady Amala-Obi; interim Chairman Anuka Progressive Union. Lagos  Branch Barrister Nicholas Muotanya,  during the Empowerment for Men and women of Umuanuka Otolo-Nnewi Residence in Lagos, Organized by Sir & Lady Goodluck Obi Foundation, held in Lagos on 4/2/2024 ...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Chairperson (APU) Women Lagos Branch, Mrs. Rita Ojukwu; CEO of Gategold (Nig) Limited   Sir Goodluck  Obi & Lady Amala-Obi, beneficiary, Mrs. Juliet Okoye, received a cheque of five hundred thousand.

R-l …Sir Goodluck  Obi & Lady Amala-Obi are into, Charity Empowerment, health, Medical Aids, Scholarship  Scheme, Evangelistic Outreach etc.

L-r…Chairperson (APU) Women Lagos Branch, Mrs. Rita Ojukwu; CEO of Gategold (Nig) Limited   Sir Goodluck  Obi & Lady Amala-Obi, beneficiary Mrs. Nchedo Ojukwu.

CEO of Gategold (Nig) Limited   Sir Goodluck  Obi & Lady Amala, beneficiary Izuchuwku Uzoewulu, while others watch.

L-r… Interim Chairman Anuka Progressive Union. Lagos  Branch Barrister Nicholas Muotanya; CEO of Gategold (Nig) Limited   Sir Goodluck  Obi & Lady Amala, beneficiary, Cyprian Onyeka.

L-r… Interim Chairman Anuka Progressive Union. Lagos  Branch Barrister Nicholas Muotanya; CEO of Gategold (Nig) Limited   Sir Goodluck  Obi & Lady Amala, beneficiary Ikenna Ezeobi.

CEO of Gategold (Nig) Limited   Sir Goodluck  Obi & Lady Amala (middle) pose with interim Members of Anuka Progressive Union.

From 4th left, Chairperson (APU) Women Lagos Branch, Mrs. Rita Ojukwu; CEO of Gategold (Nig) Limited   Sir Goodluck  Obi & Lady Amala-Obi, pose with the Beneficiaries (Women).

 CEO of Gategold (Nig) Limited   Sir Goodluck  Obi & Lady Amala. (middle) Pose with the Beneficiaries (Men) during the Empowerment for Men and women of Umuanuka Otolo-Nnewi, Residence in Lagos each of them goes home with five hundred thousand Naira, Organized by Sir & Lady Goodluck Obi Foundation, held in Lagos on 4/2/2024 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

