Shun cultism, fighting, drug addiction, Trinity University VC warns fresh students

CHINYERE IKEANYI



The Vice Chancellor of Trinity University (TU), Yaba, Lagos State, Prof. Clement Kolawole, has warned fresh students of the institution to shun fighting, cultism, drug addiction and other malpractices that can tarnish the image of the University.

Professor Kolawole, who gave the warning on Friday in Lagos during the sixth matriculation ceremony of the institution on Friday, congratulated new students and their parents, noting that out of 1.7 million candidates applied for placement in the university, “only few qualified and scaled through”.

The Vice Chancellor also implored the new students to avoid distractions from social media and manage their time optimally, adding that they can engage in skills acquisition programmes, alongside their academics.

““The authority has zero-tolerance for fighting, cultism, drug addiction and any malpractice that can tarnish the good image of this institution,” he said.

He also said he congratulated the students and their parents/guardians because those who are matriculating belong to the set of students that had resumed and most completed the 2023/2024 academic session.

“Many universities are still struggling to find their feet on the way forward for the session that you have almost completed congratulations”, he said.

He prayed God to give the parent and guardians of the matriculating students all the resources necessary to support the children and wards “and give them long life to ensure the fruits of their labour of love”.

In his speech, the Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Samuel Olatunji, said the height the institution had reached within its five years of existence was commendable, adding that the need for the establishment of the University was borne out of the fact that government could not do everything alone.

According to him, the institution’s establishment was part of contribution to the society going by the pivotal role of education.

Delivering a lecture with the theme: “Empowered Living: Unlocking Your Potential”, the former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), WEMA Bank PLC, Mr. Ademola Adebise, charged new students of the institution to constantly strive for excellence.

Adebise, who noted that there was the need for the freshmen to have self-awareness, develop resilience, acknowledge their strength and constantly strive for excellence, said one of the cardinal principles of success was to embrace challenges, remain focused and strive for excellence in any chosen field of life’s endeavour.

According to the former bank executive, embracing challenges for instance was a way of moving up, rather than being discouraged.

“It takes a focused person to adapt to changes, be optimistic, build positive relationship, adopt growth mindset as well as avoid shortcuts, by way of cheating of any kind. Also use the five W’s and one H, which are the What, Why, When, Who, Where and How framework to deeply examine your goals.

“I believe these principles will assist you in navigating the next four years on this campus and beyond. Empowered living involves embracing life’s journey with self-confidence, pursuing continuous learning and growth, thereby unlocking potentials.

“See this event as a starting point to set clear goals, clear strategy for yourself, walk the plan with perseverance, treasure your time and above all keep to the rules and regulations of the institution”, Adebise said.

A total of 381 students took the matriculation oath administered by the Registrar of the university, Mr. David Oyejide.

