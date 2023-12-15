Shaibu mourns passing of legal Icon, Okeaya-lnneh

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, has mourned the passing of legal icon, Dr. Kolawole Shola Okeaya-lnneh, while condoling the bereaved family over the irreparable loss of their father and patriarch.

The late Okeaya-lnneh is a household name and one of Nigeria’s outstanding legal luminaries.

In his condolence message he personally signed, the Deputy Governor stated:

“It is with a deep sense of loss that l received news of the passing of your beloved father, Dr. Kolawole Shola Okeaya-Inneh, SAN”.

“He was a responsible family man, a caring father and an exceptional legal luminary who impacted lives in many positive ways”.

“His invaluable contributions to the advancement of the legal profession and humanity at large is legendary and worthy of emulation”.

“I am aware he was a strong pillar of support to family members and many others around him, particularly the needy and the less-privileged. He was and will remain an exemplary legal icon of great repute”.

“The inspiring lives and accomplishments of the children and grandchildren Papa left behind, including your humble selves are concrete proofs that his was a fulfilled life well spent”.

“I commiserate with you and through you to your entire family – both at home and in the diaspora – on the irreparable loss of your dear father, mentor and patriarch”.

“It is my sincere prayers that the gentle soul of your late father and souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace, Amen”.

“Please, accept my heartfelt condolences”, Shaibu added