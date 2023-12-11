Shaibu Mourns Passing Of Former NUPENG Scribe, Frank Kokori

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, has condoled with the family of late Chief Frank Kokori, over the demise of their beloved son, father and grandfather.

The deceased who passed on at the age of 80 years, was a former Secretary-General of one of Nigeria’s vibrant labour unions, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG.

He was also a chieftain of the defunct National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, a pro-democracy group which battled the Nigerian military for the actualization of June 12, 1993 presidential election, believed to have been won by Chief MKO Abiola.

In his condolence message he personally signed, the Edo State Deputy Governor stated:

“It is with utmost grief that l received the sad news of the demise of one of Nigeria’s authentic comrade, Chief Frank Kokori, at the ripe age of 80 years.

“He was an uncommon patriot and elder statesman, who consistently sided the masses of Nigeria, while joining forces with NADECO, a pro-democracy group in the battle for constitutional rule and democratic governance, during the dark days of military dictatorship”.

“As the then Secretary-General of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, a union in the oil and gas sector of the nation’s labour movement, Comrade Kokori exhibited exemplary leadership qualities which stood him out as a dependable and focused team-player”.

“His demise, no doubt, is a collosal loss to well-meaning Nigerians, the labour movement in Nigeria, particularly family members, friends and associates”.

“I condole with the Kokori family, both at home and in the diaspora, on the irreparable loss of their dear patriarch and great Nigerian-icon of democracy”.

“Let’s keep his memory alive by sustaining his vision and legacy for a better Nigeria of our dreams”.

“It is my heartfelt prayers that his gentle soul finds eternal rest in the bosom of the Almighty Creator”, Shaibu added.