Seven die in Taraba road crash

EMMANUEL AWARI,Jalingo

Seven people have died following a motor accident involving an 18-seater bus in Taraba State.

The accident took place on Saturday in Sauwa Community of Bali Local Government Area. The victims of the accident were said to be returning to Jalingo from Kurmi Local Government Area where they went for the burial ceremony of a traditional ruler Kum Ndola, Enoch Tanko Tabena.

According to eyewitnesses, the tyre of the 18-seater bus burst on motion, which made the driver apply the brake, resulting in a somersault of the vehicle.

The Chairman of the Council, Musa Mahmoud, confirmed the incident to Channels Television, disclosed that two of the victims died at the scene while five others died at the Bali General Hospital where they were taken for medical attention.

”When I got a distress call on the incident, I immediately mobilised health workers and stakeholders to the scene. On arrival, we found two persons dead but succeeded in taking those alive to the Bali General Hospital.

”Out of those we took to the hospital for medical attention, five died due to how bad they were hit by the incident and inability to access quick medicare. It was a pathetic scene to behold and I sympathise with the family of the victims,” Mahmoud explained.

As at the time of filling in this report, some of the passengers who are still unconscious and the remains of the victims have been evacuated to the Taraba State Specialist Hospital and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jalingo, respectively.

