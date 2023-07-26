Service  Upgrade: NCC starts off review of  Regulatory Instruments with Telecoms 

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

NIGERIAN Communications Commission ( NCC ) has started review of its regulatory instruments to ensure improved service delivery by the telecommunications providers, while also preparing to meet the demands of the ever-evolving digital age.

The Executive Vice Chairman ( EVC), Prof. Umar Danbatta said this on Tuesday in Abuja during the Public Inquiry on Six Regulatory Instruments.

Danbatta said the six regulatory instruments being reviewed include; ” the quality of Service ( QoS) Regulations, 2023, Commercial Satellite Guidelines, Corporate Governance Guidelines for the Communications Industry, Numbering Plan Regulations, the Competition Practices Regulations and Data Protection Regulations “.

The EVC noted that, ” the Public Inquiry affords an opportunity to critically examine and provide valuable insights on the draft instruments. The expertise and perspectives of all stakeholders present will help shape the final instruments that will govern the communications sector and determine their impact on society in the years ahead.

” I invite all participants to engage in meaningful and constructive discussions and elicit issues that will explore the potential strengths and weaknesses of the draft regulatory instruments, identify areas for improvement and propose innovative solutions to address the challenges ahead. Together we can create an environment that encourages innovation, empowers individuals and communities with the transformative potential of modern communications .”

Also Speaking, NCC’s Director Legal and Regulatory Services, Ms. Helen Obi said the Commission has made tremendous progress with mobile penetration and development of broadband infrastructure, but needed to review the instruments to strengthen the sector.

Obi further disclosed that the Commission was embarking on the review project to help telecommunications providers improve in their service delivery, while also protecting consumers rights.

” Over the years the Nigerian Communications Industry has made considerable strides. We have seen exponential growth in mobile penetration, broadband infrastructure and digital services. We have fostered competition, encouraged innovation, and enhanced consumer protection.

” Therefore, the proposed regulatory instruments are designed to build on the progress we have made and to steer the industry towards a future that is even more vibrant, competitive, and innovative. They will ensure that we continue to provide high-quality services, protect the rights of consumers, and attract investment.

” We recognize that these are significant changes, and we are committed to ensuring that they are implemented in a way that is fair and transparent. This Public Inquiry is an integral part of that process. It is a testament to our commitment to engage with all stakeholders and to make decisions that are informed, balanced and in the best interest of the Nigerian people, ” Obi added.