Service of Songs in honour of the late Otunba Michael Olasubomin Balogun Founder, FCMB Group held in Lagos

L-r… Mrs. Banke, Balogun; daughter-in-law Mrs. Uche Balogun her husband Mr. Jide and Olori Abimbola Adetutu Balogun (widow).

L-r… Son, Chief Executive Officer of Chapel Hill Denham, Mr. Bolaji Balogun; former head of state, General (Dr.) Yakubu Gowon, his wife Mrs. Victoria.

President GCA Energy Limited Mr. Greg Uanseru, (right) and his wife Mrs Ema Greg- Uanseru (left) discussing with Mr Bolaji Balogun at the (middle).

L-r… Wife of Former Senate President Mrs. Toyin Saraki; Yeye Olufunke her husband Former Governor of Ogun State Otunba (Engr) Gbenga Daniel and First Lady of Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun.

L-r …Mrs. Tokunbo Iyamu; publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, and Senator Daisy Danjuma.

L-r …Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola; discussing with a friend.

L-r … Otunba Deji Osibogun; Otuba Debola Osibogun and Olor’ogun (Dr) Sonny Kuku.

L-r… Real Estate Guru, a Philanthropist, Sir Olu Okeowo, his wife Lady Adejoke; CEO Bolmus Group International, Bola Shagaya; at the Night of Tributes of Otunba Michael Balogn held at Eko Hotel on 9/7.2023.

L-r… Olori Abimbola Adetutu Balogun (widow) being consoled by Sir Olu Okeowo.

L-r… CEO Eleganza Industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya with CEO Bolmus Group International, Bola Shagaya.

L-r…Former Governor of Ogun State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aremo Olusegun Osoba with Yeye Olufunke Daniel.

L-r …Nigerian businessman and investor Mr. Fola Adeola; with Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, University of Lagos, Prince Dr. Lanre Tejuoso.

L-r … Former Chairman of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Chief (Dr.) Olusegun Oladipo Osunkeye ; with former deputy governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Tunde Lemo.

The Choristers singing at Eko Hotel.

L-r… The Anglican Church Bishop of Lagos Mainland, Rt. Revd. Akinpelu Johnson; Provost Cathedral Church Marina Very Rev. Dr. Adebola Ojofeitimi and others, during the Service of Songs in honour for late Otunba Michael Olasubomin Balogun. Founder FCMB Group held at Harbour Pont Victoria Island Lagos on 5/7/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

