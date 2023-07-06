Champion Newspapers Limited
Service of Songs in honour of the late Otunba Michael Olasubomin Balogun Founder, FCMB Group held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Children of Late Otunba Michael Balogun, Chief Executive Officer at FCMB Group Plc, Mr Ladi Balogun his wife Mrs Banke, daughter in law Mrs  Uche Balogun her husband Mr Jide, during the Service of songs at Harbour point Victoria island Lagos on 5/7./2023 ...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Mrs. Banke, Balogun; daughter-in-law Mrs. Uche Balogun her husband Mr. Jide and  Olori Abimbola Adetutu Balogun (widow).

L-r… Son,  Chief Executive Officer of Chapel Hill Denham, Mr. Bolaji Balogun; former head of state, General (Dr.) Yakubu Gowon, his wife Mrs. Victoria.

President GCA Energy Limited  Mr. Greg Uanseru, (right) and his wife  Mrs Ema Greg- Uanseru  (left) discussing with Mr Bolaji Balogun at the (middle).

L-r… Wife of Former Senate President Mrs. Toyin Saraki; Yeye Olufunke her husband Former Governor of Ogun State Otunba (Engr) Gbenga Daniel and  First Lady of Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun.

L-r …Mrs. Tokunbo Iyamu;  publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, and  Senator Daisy  Danjuma.

L-r …Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola; discussing with a friend.

L-r … Otunba Deji Osibogun; Otuba Debola Osibogun and Olor’ogun (Dr) Sonny Kuku.

L-r… Real Estate Guru, a Philanthropist, Sir Olu Okeowo, his wife Lady Adejoke; CEO Bolmus Group International,  Bola Shagaya; at the Night of Tributes of Otunba Michael Balogn  held at Eko Hotel on 9/7.2023.
L-r… Olori Abimbola Adetutu Balogun (widow) being consoled by  Sir Olu Okeowo.
 L-r…  CEO Eleganza Industrial City  Chief Dr  (Mrs.) Shade Okoya  with CEO Bolmus Group International,  Bola Shagaya.
 L-r…Former Governor of Ogun State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aremo Olusegun Osoba with Yeye Olufunke  Daniel.
L-r …Nigerian businessman and investor  Mr. Fola Adeola;  with Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, University of Lagos, Prince Dr. Lanre Tejuoso.
L-r … Former Chairman of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Chief (Dr.) Olusegun Oladipo Osunkeye ; with former deputy governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Tunde Lemo.

The Choristers singing at Eko Hotel.

L-r… The  Anglican Church Bishop of Lagos Mainland, Rt. Revd. Akinpelu Johnson; Provost Cathedral Church Marina  Very Rev. Dr. Adebola Ojofeitimi and others,  during the  Service of Songs in honour for late  Otunba Michael Olasubomin  Balogun. Founder FCMB Group held at Harbour  Pont Victoria Island Lagos on 5/7/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

