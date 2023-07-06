Senate condemns Buhari’s alleged dubious concessioning of airports, launches investigation

ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja

Senate on Thursday condemned alleged dubious concessioning of four airports by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as the senators agreed to probe the concessioning of the airports.

The decision was sequel to motion which was sponsored by Senator Suleiman Kawu .

Leading debate on the motion, Senator Kawu noted that the concessioning of Malam Aminu Kano International Airport was done less than six days to the expiration of Buhari’s administration and due process was not followed .

He added that the concession by the Buhari -led administration raises a fundamental question of injustice on why an elephant project with huge public investment would take place just at the end of the administration.

Kawu told the lawmakers that the Federal Ministry of Aviation lacks power to concession the airport because the power to do that is domiciled with Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Senator Adamu Ailero who seconded the motion and Senator Ali Ndume, condemned the last administration Federal Executive Council for failing to do due diligence before concessioning all airports.

Ailero said that the concessioning was hurriedly done towards the end of Buhari’s administration adding that the exercise was done in a dubious manner

Some of the airports concessioned were Malam Aminu Kano Airport, Nnamdi Azikwe Airport Abuja, Muritala Mohammed International Airport Lagos and Port Harcourt Airport.

In his remarks , the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jubril Barau who presided over plenary session applauded the sponsor of the motion , Senator Kawu for bringing the issue to the attention of the Senate.

He added that there is nothing wrong in concessioning because that is what is being done across the globe citing the concessioning of Heathrow Airport which is being managed by a Nigerian, but the process must be transparent.

