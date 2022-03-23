Champion Newspapers Limited
Service of Song/ Tributes for the late General Overseer CPM, Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Wife of  Late General Overseer CPM,  National  International Co-coordinator of Christian Pentecostal Mission International.  (CPM) Rev. Dr. (Mrs.) Mercy O. Ezekiel, with Senator representing Lagos Central  Senatorial District ,Senator Oluremi Tinubu during the Service of Song to celebrate the life & Legacies of a Pentecostal ICON Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel in Lagos  on 21/3/2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
34

Guest Speaker Former President Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN)/ Founder and Senior Pastor of Word of Life Bible Church Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor.

Founder and Senior Pastor of Word of Life Bible Church Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor  with President of Vineyard Christian Ministries international Archbishop John Osa-Oni.

L-r…Senator representing Lagos Central  Senatorial District ,Senator Oluremi Tinubu, General Overseer Abundant Life Gospel Church Worldwide. Rev Dr Jane Onaolapo; General Overseer He’s Alive Chapel Lagos  Rev Austen Ukachi.

L-r…State Coordinator at Christian Pentecostal Mission International RevMarius Alugwe;  Ogun State Coordinator Christian Pentecostal Mission lnt’l. (CPM) Dr Peter Femi Odebiyi, Abia State Coordinator Christian Pentecostal Mission Int’l Rev (Mrs.) Ego Daniel, Northern State coordinator Rev. Tony Akwashiki.

L-r … Cross river State Coordinator Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM) Int’l, Rev Peter Joseph, Imo State Coordinator  Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM) Int’l, Rev John Ezeh.

Cross Section of Worshippers singing to the Lord,  during the Service of Song to celebrate the life & Legacies of a Pentecostal ICON Rev Dr Obiora Ezekiel  at the church headquarters  in Lagos  21/3/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

Peter 6287 posts 0 comments
