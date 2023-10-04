Senators bar first term members from running for Senate President, Deputy

Adekunle Adesuji ,

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Senate has amended its standing rules to prevent first-time senators from contesting for the office of the President of the Senate and that of the Deputy President of the Senate.

The amendment was carried out at the plenary yesterday after the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele moved a motion for the amendment of standing rules to accommodate new standing committees.

The motion, which was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Simon Mwadkwon, overwhelmingly received support of all the senators across all political affiliations when the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio put on voice vote.

At the plenary, also, the Senate carried out nine other amendments aimed at accommodating new standing committees.

As shown in its motion, the Senate created the Committee on Atomic and Nuclear Energy, which would oversee the Nigeria Nuclear Energy Regulatory Commission, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission and their annual budget estimates.

The Senate also bifurcated the Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) into two different standing committees namely the Committee on FCT and Committee on FCT Area Councils.

The Senate resolved that the Committee on FCT would oversee matters affecting the FCT, Planning and Development of the new Federal Capital Territory and control of development within the Federal Capital Territory and its annual budget

The upper chamber further resolved that the Committee on FCT Area Councils would oversee Area Council Mandate, Area Council Service Commission, Area Council Staff Pension Board, Auditor- General for the Area Council and other agency or department under FCT.

The Senate similarly divided the Committee on Sports into two standing committees to now reflect the Committee on Sports Development as well as Committee on Youth and Community Engagements.

According to the Senate, the jurisdiction of the Committee on Sports Development shall include Federal Ministry of Sport Development, National Lottery Commission, National Institute for Sports, Nigeria Football Federation, Sport Arena Development, national and international sporting activities, sports administration and annual budget estimates.

The Senate further said the jurisdiction of the Committee on Youth and Community engagements should include Federal Ministry of Youth Development, National Youth Service Corps, Citizens and Leadership Training Centre, Offices of the Senior Assistant to the President on Community Engagement in the six geo-political zones, youths movements activities and associations and its annual budget estimates.

The Senate also divided the Committee on Solid Minerals, Steel Development and Metallurgy into the Committee on Solid Mineral Development and the Committee on Mines and Steel Development.

The Senate said the Committee on Solid Mineral Development “shall oversee Federal Ministry of Solid Mineral Development, Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Mining Cadastre Office and Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientist, Nigerian Metallurgical Training Institute, Solid Minerals Development Fund, Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geoscience, National Metallurgical Development Centre, exploration of minerals extraction and quarry, geological survey and minerals investigation as well as explosives.

“The Committee on Mines and Steel Development shall oversee Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Aluminum Smelting Company of Nigeria, Ajaokuta Steel Development Company, National Iron Ore Mining Company, National Steel Raw Material Exploration Agency and their budgets.”

.As Tinubu picks Balarabe Abbas to replace El-Rufai, seeks confirmation for 3 ministerial nominees

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has replaced a former Ministerial nominee, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, from Kaduna State, with another nominee, Balarabe Abbas.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the replacement of Mallam El-rufai while reading a letter from the president on floor of the Senate .

In the letter, the president sought the confirmation of Abbas, Jamila Bio and Olawale Olawande.

While Bio and Olawande have been assigned portfolios of Minister of Youths and Minister of State for Youths respectively, none has been assigned to Abbas.

In the letter, the president sought the confirmation of Abbas, Jamila Bio and Olawale Olawande.

While Bio and Olawande have been assigned portfolios of Minister of Youths and Minister of State for Youths respectively, none has been assigned to Abbas.

The new nominee served as Secretary to the State government under El-Rufai. He also headed the transition committee of the state in 2015 and served as the vice-chairman of the committee in 2019.

.Deputy Speaker Kalu hails FG, labour for averting strike

.Says vote of N100bn for CNG mass transit buses commendable

In another development, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has appreciated the agreement reached by the Federal Government and the Organized Labour which led the suspense of the planned industrial strike action, saying it saved the nation from going into economic shocks.

Kalu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Levinus Nwabughiogu said that dialogue and reasoning prevailed.

Kalu’s appreciation was contained in his opening remarks at Tuesday plenary session which he presided.

The Deputy Speaker also commended the federal government for accepting to vote N100 billion for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses for mass transit and 55,000 kits to kick start auto gas conversion programme amongst other issues.

Kalu who also felicitated Nigerians on 63rd Independence anniversary celebrations of Nigeria as well the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen on his 58th birthday also revealed the readiness of the legislature to synergize with the executive towards optimizing the country’s oil production quota of 1.8 million barrels per day.

He said: “I wish to felicitate with the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Federal Government on the agreement to call off the strike. It shows that we have come to the age of reason, where dialogue and comprise work for our collective prosperity.

“I wish to commend major stakeholders who played major roles to ensure that this was achieved. It’s for our collective good. It’s the determination to find common ground for the interest of our economy and our people.

“Our economy cannot afford to take further shocks and if Labour had gone on with this strike, it would’ve given us a great shock as a nation.

“The Federal Government’s acceptance to vote N100 billion for CNG buses for mass transit and 55,000 kits to kick start auto gas conversion programme and other efforts, is the way to go and the conversation we should be encouraging in this House, as members of parliament, although we are three arms of government we are one government.

“It signifies the President’s willingness to engage in productive sector of the economy.

“That actually, is the sustainable palliative we are talking about. It is also noteworthy that the third quarter macroeconomic reports show that our oil production has moved from 1.2m barrels to over 1.415 barrels per day while this gives hopes, we must all be conscious that more needs to be done.

“The Executive and the Legislature must work in synergy to optimize our oil production quota of 1.8 million barrels per day.

“If we do that probably some of the issues we have faced in this country will be reduced. So the conversation of the parliament should be revolving around some of these issues going forward, because we are supposed to be a solution hub.

“I wish to felicitate with Nigerians for our ability to celebrate the 63rd independence anniversary, as well as the Eid Maulud. This is the first time we are meeting the celebrations.

“Another significant thing that happened this period was the birthday of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

“Let’s rise in honour of our past heroes who fought for our independence, for the Nigeria that we believe in, the unity of Nigeria, the peace and progress we desire. We stand for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria as a parliament, so help us God”.