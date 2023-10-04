Rivers Police flags off ‘zero crime initiative’

. As Fubara pledges collaboration with security agencies

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

In line with it’s determination to ensure safety and security of the people, the Rivers State Police Command on Tuesday flagged off “Rivers Zero Crime Initiative.

The initiative which started yesterday with Road walk along major streets in Port Harcourt, the state capital will feature a free medical outreach, free skill acquisitions training among others, courtesy of the police.

Performing the official inauguration of the program at Dr. Obiwali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara commended the Commissioner of Police, CP, Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka for launching the initiative.

Governor Fubara who spoke through his Deputy, Prof. Mrs. Ngozi Odu says his administration will continue to collaborate with Security Agencies to ensure the State remains safe and a happy place to dwell.

He expressed gratitude to the Police for the work they are doing, noting that the issue of Zero Crime should be a collective one, involving all the Armed Forces, Civilians, all Groups, Faith Based Organizations and all Non-Governmental Organizations and the Government.

“We have to do it together, we require collective synergy to pull our energy together and fight the fight, and like the CP also said when you see something, say something, because when you see something and say nothing you are encouraging criminality.”

The Governor also commended the CP for assuring to protect the identity of anyone who comes up with useful information to nip crime in the bud,

“Confidentiality is key, because sometimes people want to tell, but they are scared of the outcome. I am satisfied with CP Emeka for his resolve in fighting crime and criminality and he demonstrates it every day by unfolding new ideas, and we know as you continue in Port Harcourt you will continue to unfold these ideas that will cumulate to a safer, happier and more comfortable Rivers State.

“Let us come together and change the narrative to something much better, in the last few months we have had about three international conferences here, that tells us that people have the confidence that they are safe here. I believe that we shall sustain that, so that more and more people doing business here and working here can prosper more, and I believe that this is achievable”. Governor Fubara further stressed.

In his remarks CP Polycarp Nwonyi, expressed gratitude to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, for the key role he played to ensure that the Rivers Zero Crime initiative becomes a success, while noting that all hands must be on deck to rid the State of all forms of criminality.