Senate confirms Service Chiefs after two hours closed door session

By Peter
ADEKUNLE ADESUJI

 

Senate on Thursday confirmed nominations of Service Chiefs after two hours closed-door session.

The confirmation of Service Chiefs came less than 48 hours when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sought confirmation of newly appointed Service Chiefs.

Tinubu on Tuesday had written to the Senate requesting the confirmation of the newly appointed Service Chiefs.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who read the letter at the resumption of the plenary session on Tuesday, said the service chiefs would be screened by the entire Senate in its chamber at a yet-to-be-announced date.

However, at the screening exercise on Thursday, Service chiefs confirmed on Thursday are Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral E. An Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff and AVM H.B Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

 

Details later.

 

