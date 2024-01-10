Seme: Customs generated N5.94bn in 2023

The Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area Command, Lagos, on Wednesday said it generated a sum of N5.94 billion in 2023.

Timi Bomodi, Comptroller Seme Command, disclosed this to newsmen during the decorations of newly promoted customs officers in the command.

According to Bomodi, the command’s revenue target for year 2023 was N1, 966,000,000 only.

“As of Dec.31, 2023, the command collected N5, 946, 174, 1 56:62 only. The above figure surpasses the set target for the Command by N3, 980,174,156:62 only, which represents a 297 per cent addition.

“The 2023 revenue figures collected when compared to the corresponding period of the year 2022, it exceeded the N1,409,498,950.08 only collected by N4,536,675,206.54 only, representing a 322 per cent increase.

“The 2023 revenue collection was the highest collection since 2019.

“This reinforces our commitment to ensure that the Lagos-Abidjan corridor is perceived more as a trade enabler with huge potentials for our best at ensuring that the Command achieves its full potential of trade facilitation exponential growth.

“We will continue to do without hindrance,” he said.

In the area of anti-smuggling operations, he said that the command made a total of 513 interceptions valued at N1, 374,245,832.00.

“This includes 14,181 bags of rice which is equivalent to 24 trailers; 1,220,130 litres of petrol which is equivalent to 37 tankers load.

“29 smuggled vehicles; 8,278 drugs and narcotics and 9,639 packets of general merchandise.

“The command also apprehended 37 suspects in connection with different seizures during the period under review,” he said.

He said the successes recorded by the command in the preceding year could be attributed to the incentives and motivation given to the officers and men of the command by the management of the NCS.

“The command will continue to sustain tempo in the fight against all illicit trade within the nooks and crannies of the command.

“Given the encouragement and support we have received from the Comptroller General of Customs and the entire Management of the Service, we will not only maintain the tempo but work towards meeting what-ever target that will be set for us in the current year,” he said.

Bomodi urged the newly promoted 34 officers to see their elevation as additional responsibilities and appealed to them to put in their best to the service by adding value.

“For those that are not promoted, it does not mean the newly promoted officers are better than you. Promotion comes from God.

“Almighty chooses those he wants to elevate. If you don’t get it today, it does not mean that you won’t get tomorrow,” he said.