IMF opens capacity development support for FRC

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), on Wednesday inaugurated a two-week capacity development training support organised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Abuja.

The Chairman of FRC, Victor Muruako, said that the training would enable the commission to do more to support the management of the economy under President Bola Tinubu.

Muruako who commended the IMF for its support to the commission over the years, also commended Tinubu for his bold fiscal reforms and practical war against corruption.

“Transparency and accountability have been prioritised in fiscal affairs in recent times. The president’s action against officials in his cabinet accused of financial impropriety is an indication that the war against corruption is real,’’ he said.

He said that the FRC mandate was enormous and sensitive to the survival of the country.

“The survival of Nigeria depends on the ability to run a fiscally sound and healthy country.

“This depends on a set of rules which are meant to be executed by people in public office.

“This programme is coming up at a critical moment when the government is enabling critical fiscal reforms,’’ she said.

Responding, the leader of the IMF team, Kubai Khasiani, said that the training would be in the area of Public Financial Management.

Khasiani,who is the Regional Advisor, Public Financial Management of the IMF said that the fund had a Capacity Development Centre with an office in Ghana.

“We provide support to six countries in the West Africa region, which includes Nigeria,’’ he said.