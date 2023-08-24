Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Segun Bankole of Sovereign Trust Insurance celebrates father’s burial in grand style

Photo Gallery
17
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-R: Oluseun O. Ajayi, Chairman, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Segun Bankole, DGM, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, STI Plc, Abimbola Oguntunde, Director, STI Plc and Olaotan Soyinka, MD/CEO, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc during the burial ceremony of Pa. Basil Omolola Bankole, a.k.a, Baba Soja, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9888 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Innocent Onyeka Ubanyionwu weds Jane Oluchukwu Nwatu in…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 24,2023

Traditional wedding ceremony between, Vanesa Ada-Obi Ezigbo…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 23,2023

1 of 345