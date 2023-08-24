Building collapse: Wike orders the arrest of the Landlord

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Following the building collapse that occured of a two-storey building that collapsed in Lagos Crescent located in Garki 2 of Abuja by 11: 45pm last night, FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike has ordered the immediate arrest of the landlord.

Bar. Wike gave the order some minutes ago, when he visited the scene of the incident, as the landlord is said to be on the run.

While applauding the ongoing rescue efforts , Wike said, “It’s unfortunate that we woke this morning to the very disturbing news of this building collapse. It is not what we contemplated.

“Let me thank the agencies particularly NEMA and FEMA that has supported us to rescue not less than 32 lives. Its unfortunate that we lost two lives. I will appeal to the Permanent Secretary to make sure that funds are raised to pay the hospital bills of those who were rescued so that we don’t lose any more person, and this should be done immediately”

“Secondly, these are the things we have been saying, nobody knows whose turn it will be, therefore when government says it will take actions in areas we believe there are illegal developments or buildings that don’t comply with the standard codes. It is not as if anybody has any personal vendetta but fir me it is for us to do the right thing”

“I don’t know why it has taken long that the FCTA has not resettled them and so we will take immediate action to see that the indigenes of these place are resettled and then government has to plan out this place”

“When government says take building plan, it is not to suffer anybody but to make sure that everyone is protected. Cities are planned to forestall this kind of occurrences. Imagine buildings without approval. I will ask that we must identify and arrest the owner of this property. It is very important. Government will of course take over this area and make sure no further development is carried out here. I want all the stakeholders here to please work with government in the interest of everybody. No one has come here to say I like A, I don’t like B”

“I know sometimes government decisions may not be too comfortable with the people, but at the long run it is in the interest of the people. Now we are all gathered here and none of us is happy we are here, these arevthe things we are trying to forestall. Again I sympathise with those who lost their lives, government will pick up the bills of all those in the hospital”

We will also support the rescue efforts and ensure that they get to the last level and rescue everyone still trapped in the rubble” , he said.

Also speaking, the The Director, FCTA Development Control, Muktar Galadima said,the building is located within the Garki indigenous settlement. The building had two suspended floors, one used for commercial activities while the other floors were used as residential accommodation. The building caved in yesterday and 37 persons were rescued

He explained that the statues of the place is that, it is not a planned area so the development had no planning approval. In fact the area is meant for resettlement from here to Apo resettlement town.

Meanwhile, some residents of the area say they have persistently complained to the landlord and lawyer of the collapsed building concerning its dilapidated state.

They said their complaints however fell on deaf ears.

The visibly angry residents equally blamed relevant government agencies for failing to conduct integrity tests or inspection of the building which is located in the city centre and at a highly dense area of Abuja.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing as an unconfirmed number of persons have been reported dead while several others are receiving treatment in the hospital. Some of the victims are said to be fatally injured.

More details of that tragic incident will be relayed subsequently…