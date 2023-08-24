Fuel Subsidy Removal: Oborevwori plans bumper package for Deltans

In keeping with his promise to be a Governor for all Deltans, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, has constituted a palliatives implementation committee in the state.

The Committee headed by Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu with members drawn from other critical stakeholders including labour is to extend the palliative programmme to cover persons living with disabilities; widows; poor and vulnerable households and the aged.

The Governor who made the announcement while swearing in 26 Commissioners in the state at the Events Centre, Asaba, Tuesday, also charged the Committee to urgently engage the Keke Assembly plant in Asaba to finalise the production of Tricycle that is fuel and CNG-compatible.

Governor who said the Committee is also looking at the possibility of acquiring Electric Vehicle for mass transit, said his administration would roll out palliatives for the category of persons listed above as soon as the Committee submits its report.

He said: “Consistent with my pledge to be Governor for all, I have constituted a committee headed by the SSG and other stakeholders including labour to work out palliatives that will cover the following segments of the population, namely; People Living with Disabilities (PwDs); Widows; Poor and vulnerable households that do not belong to the above categories; and the aged.

“I expect us to roll out palliatives for these categories of people as soon as the committee submits its report. Meanwhile, the committee is also looking at the possibility of the state government acquiring electric vehicles for public transportation.

“The committee has equally been mandated to initiate the process of converting the existing Tricycle (popularly known as keke) assembly plant in Asaba into a dual-purpose factory that will be able to produce gas-powered keke, in addition to those running on petrol. If this is done, it should significantly drive down the cost of transportation,” he said.

The move is the sequel to the payment of N5.522bn naira promotion arrears to civil servants effective August; payment of N10,000.00 for 50,167 public servants, including the 10 tertiary institutions for three (3) months in the first instance.

Oborevwori also approved a rotational work schedule for all civil servants between grade Levels 1-14 for a maximum of three (3) days a week till further notice; while levels 15 and above to work out what is convenient in their respective MDAs while working remotely is encouraged.

Other moves made by the Governor to grant relief to workers include sourcing and guaranteeing N40bn pension payment for Local Government council pensioners and retired primary school teachers.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng