Sanwo-Olu’s EKOEXCEL set for more accolades at 19th Titans of Tech. Awards

In recognition of its transformational impacts, including upskilling teachers and improving learning outcomes among pupils through the deployment of technology, the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board’s (LASUBEB) EKOEXCEL is set for even more accolades at the 19th Titan of Tech Awards, to be held on the 21st of July 2023 at the Ballroom of the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Lead Partner, Tech TV Global Network, Don Pedro Aganbi, organisers of the Titans of Tech Africa Awards, disclosed this in a recent statement.

Aganbi explained that the Titans of Tech Africa Awards popularly called Nigeria’s Tech Industry Grammy is designed to celebrate the profound Insights, stamina, optimism and triumph of Hi-tech most important movers and pioneers, innovators, big thinkers, digital creatives, men, women, organisations and institutions who blazed the trail and used ICT to improve the way of life in the society.

Leading ICT experts and professionals from across the continent including the Executive Vice Chairman of, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Dambatta; President of, the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, will be in attendance.

The 2023 Titans of Tech Awards will be Chaired by the former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Femi Pedro.

Last year, EKOEXCEL was crowned “Best Innovative Digital Learning Platform of the Year” at the 18th Titan of Tech Awards, this year, EKOXCEL has been nominated for the “Best Government Designed EduTech Platform of the Year Award” in recognition of your exceptional contributions to the development of the educational space and using same for national development.

The Award jury consisting of upper-tier media editors found that EKOEXCEL is preparing pupils for the 21st century through modern-day pedagogy.

The jury noted: “EKOEXCEL is just not at the forefront of the Innovative digital learning but is also a leading e-learning provider and enabler with a history of consistency, innovation and passion for excellence with over 13,000 teachers retrained and migrated from analogue to digital teaching using the latest tech and updated curricular. EKOEXCEL classrooms are rated excellent on two critical determinants of classroom culture: Supportive Learning Environment and Positive Behavioral Expectations among others”

They further stated that ECOEXCEL has demonstrated time and again the incredible potential in vision, resilience and can-do that sets it apart from the competition. The programme’s Innovative solutions are the foundation for tomorrow’s digital learning and e-classroom transformation and a limitless learning future. EKOEXCEL has indeed proven its mettle as a digital learning powerhouse. The Lagos State Government designed the EKOEXCEL platform that delivered this most outstanding digital e-learning solution to the Nigerian and indeed African landscape. Today, EKOEXCEL is effectively and quietly untangling Nigeria’s and indeed Africa’s digital learning imbroglio.

The 2023 awards ceremony shall be preceded by a two-day Pan African Digital Initiative Summit & Expo (PADISE) with the theme “Infrastructure Protection, Cyber Security & Connectivity as Growth Drivers in the Digital Age.”

The theme of PADISE 2023 was chosen to explore how the widespread deployment of digital

technology infrastructure is both creating opportunities for socio-economic development and the rise of attacks, physical and cyber.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng