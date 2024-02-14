Sanwo-Olu tasks parastatals to explore new avenues in optimizing revenue drive

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday called on the state agencies and parastatals to explore new avenues and embrace cutting-edge solutions that would optimize their financial capabilities.

The Governor believes in doing so adequate funds would be made available for the timely and effective implementation of critical projects that directly benefit the people.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark during Governor’s one day parley with Heads of Agencies/Parastatals and Government-owned companies organized by the state Parastatals monitoring office.

The event which took place at Alausa was with the theme, “Transforming Parastatals/Government Owned Companies into Agile Organizations for Greater Efficiency.”

The theme was to showcase the importance of Parastatals and Government-Owned Companies in driving growth and development across various sectors in a bid to increase the economic prosperity of the State.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Let us collaborate to build a Lagos that embraces inclusivity, sustainability, and prosperity for all its inhabitants. Our aim is to establish a legacy of excellence and advancement for the generations to come.

“Parastatal organizations are established with a mandate to address specific developmental issues that hinges directly on the welfare and well being of the people such as waste management, water supply, housing, transportation etc. This therefore means that the success of any administration will largely depend on how efficient and effective such parastatals deliver on their mandate.

“In recent times, the global landscape has presented us with unprecedented challenges, demanding that we adopt innovative approaches to increase government revenue. As stewards of public resources, it is incumbent upon us to explore new avenues and embrace cutting-edge solutions that will optimize our financial capabilities. By doing so, we can ensure that adequate funds are available for the timely and effective implementation of critical projects that directly benefit our people.

“Furthermore, I want to emphasize the importance of accountability and transparency in our operations. The Parastatal Monitoring Office serves as a vital mechanism for ensuring adherence to established protocols and standards. I urge all parastatals to fully cooperate with this office, as its oversight function is instrumental in promoting good governance and fostering public trust.

“Collaboration is the cornerstone of progress, and it is essential that we forge strong partnerships across all sectors. By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, we can synergize efforts towards achieving our common goal of sustainable development. The success of our endeavors hinges upon the seamless coordination and cooperation of all relevant stakeholders.

“Central to our vision is the establishment of an investment-driven economy that attracts global investors. We must strive to create an enabling environment that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and business growth. Through targeted policies and initiatives, we can position our state as a prime destination for investment, unlocking new opportunities for prosperity and development.

“Our state, with its vibrant economy and diverse population, faces both challenges and opportunities. It is imperative that we work together, leveraging our collective expertise and resources, to address these challenges and seize these opportunities.

I recognize the pivotal role that each of you play in the administration and delivery of public services. Your dedication and hard work are crucial to the success of our state.

“Today, I urge you all to welcome innovation, collaboration, and accountability into our pursuits. Let us aim for efficiency and effectiveness in fulfilling our responsibilities, remaining ever cognizant of the needs and aspirations of those we serve.”

In his welcome address, the Head of Service, Olabode Agoro expressed gratitude to the Governor for his support and providing leadership which had aided the Parastatals and Government-Owned Companies the opportunity to achieve progress.

He stressed that the gathering was an opportunity for all Heads of Parastatals Government Agencies in the State to interact with Mr. Governor on salient issues geared towards improving operations in their various Agencies for the betterment of theState.

He added, “Like Oliver Twist, our Parastatals and Government-Owned Companies will want our amiable, compassionate and visionary Mr. Governor to please use his good office to look into issues bothering on the following:, overlapping mandate; need to update and review some laws that established some Agencies for clarity of functions; inadequate utility vehicles and office space; and constitution of Governing Board.