FirstBank votes N36m for customers in  FirstMobile  Cash Out second season promo

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

FirstBank has launched the second season of its Cash Out promo designed to reward users of FirstMobile, its industry-leading mobile banking solution.

The FirstBank Cash Out Promo 2.0 which began on Monday, 15 January 2024, ends on Friday, 15 March 2024, and is open to new and existing customers.

Leading up to the grand finale with 1 million naira up for grabs, the promo comprises three distinct categories, each offering attractive rewards comprising N10,000 worth of airtime and data, N20,000.00, and N100,000.00 respectively.

In the first category, 100 lucky customers will win N10,000 worth of airtime and data each week for completing a minimum of five transactions on the FirstMobile app.

The second category builds up the excitement of the promo, as 100 lucky customers will win N20,000 each for carrying out a minimum of ten transactions weekly. On the other hand, Lucky 50 customers who carry out 25 transactions each month will be rewarded with N100,000 each.

The promo culminates in the grand finale draw as two lucky customers with a minimum of 50 transactions will win the whooping sum of N1 million each.

Dormant and inactive account holders can immediately become eligible once they reactivate their dormant accounts. Inactive users of FirstMobile only need to update their Apps on their iOS Appstore or Android Playstore and start transacting to qualify.

Group Executive, e-Business & Retails Products, FirstBank, Chuma Ezirim, in a statement said, “We are excited to launch the second season of the FirstMobile Cash Out promo which is designed to empower our customers with a wide range of innovative banking solutions at their fingertips on the go.

“Our goal is to continually enhance our customers overall digital banking experience and satisfaction. The promo gives us an opportunity to reward and celebrate our esteemed customers’’, he said.

Speaking further, he said “FirstMobile is your digital friendly mobile banking app that offers you a state-of-the-art digital banking experience on the go, irrespective of where you may be across the world.

The banking experience on the app has been boosted with new features, including the generation of receipts hours, days, or weeks after a transaction, as well as enabling customers meet urgent needs through the micro loan service, FirstCredit on the FirstMobile app.

Other offerings include FX Conversion to Naira. Customers can convert foreign currency in their domiciliary accounts to Naira without visiting the Bank as well as bulk activate their Virtual Cards.