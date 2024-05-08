Ex-MAN chairman urges CBN not to implement cyber security Levy

Dr Wale Adegbite, a former Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ogun Chapter, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to implement the recently announced cyber security levy.

Adegbite made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

He said that the private sector was already facing challenges arising from high cost of petroleum products, increased food price, high energy tariff and low salary.

”There is an urgent need for CBN to halt this policy so that it will not add to the challenges being faced by the private sector and Nigerians at large.

”We are aware that the Federal Government has directed CBN to deduct 0.5 per cent levy for cyber security.

”The question most Nigerians are asking is whether cyber security is our priority at the moment.

”We are at a time when the masses are struggling with inflation and its resultant effect on cost of living, this is not an suspicious time for such policy,” he said.

NAN reports that the CBN in a circular on Monday directed commercial banks and other financial institutions to start charging 0.5 per cent cyber security levy on bank transactions after two weeks.