Sanwo-Olu, Sanusi to headline Nigeria2Equal Gender leader Awards

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

This is in keeping with their commitment to promoting action toward enhancing gender equality and mainstreaming increased opportunities for women in leadership, employment, and entrepreneurship in the Nigerian private sector, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) are set to host the inaugural edition of the Gender Leader Awards (GLA).

Scheduled to hold on Thursday, 15 June 2023, in Lagos, by 5 pm (WAT), the award will be headlined by the Executive Governor, Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and His Royal Highness, the 14th Emir of Kano, Khalifa Mohammed Sanusi II will deliver the keynote address.

Being implemented under the Nigeria2Equal (N2E) program, the GLA is designed to recognise and celebrate private sector companies leading the way in gender equality performance.

The hybrid event will bring together C-Suites, captains of industry, capital market regulators, policymakers, and investors among others.

Interested participants should visit bit.ly/n2e-gla to learn more about the event.

Speaking on the awards, IFC Senior Country Manager for Nigeria, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Kalim M. Shah said, “The Gender Leader Awards highlight the inspiring commitment of CEOs and other business leaders to building a more inclusive workplace where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

“IFC is proud to partner with NGX on the Nigeria2Equal program and on this important awards, which underscore IFC’s ongoing commitment to equal opportunities for both men and women in Nigeria’s private sector,” he said.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Temi Popoola said “the Awards epitomizes our collective commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and equitable private sector ecosystem in Nigeria. As we champion gender equality through Nigeria2Equal, we recognise private sector organisations that have demonstrated exceptional performance in advancing gender-focused initiatives. The Awards will amplify the accomplishments of our partnership with IFC, showcase and celebrate the remarkable strides made towards gender equality by NGX listed companies.

NGX as the sustainable exchange championing Nigeria’s development, and IFC, in line with their commitment, will continue to promote action toward closing the gender gap in Nigeria and increasing the participation of women across leadership, employment, and entrepreneurship