Gunmen kidnap 7 UNIJOS students as Police launch manhunt

Plateau State Command of the Nigeria Police has confirmed the abduction of seven students of the University of Jos by gunmen.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, said policemen are already combing the bush to rescue the students.

The kidnapped students were off-campus students of the university.

The students were kidnapped in the early hours of Tuesday at a private hostel close to the former Nigerian School of Accountancy on Bauchi Ring Road in Jos North local government.

The students were studying for their ongoing second-semester examination when the gunmen swooped on them.

The kidnappers said to be numbering five, stormed the hostel and broke into the room where they were reading, forced them into a waiting vehicle, and zoomed off.

A student in the private hostel who craved anonymity said the kidnappers sneaked into the hostel and held the seven students hostage at gunpoint for close to thirty minutes before they were forcefully led out of the premises.

The student added that other residents of the hostel, who were aware of the invasion, could not come out until the kidnappers left the scene.

The incident has been reported to the police and the authorities of the University of Jos.

It was also gathered the institution’s representatives visited the off-campus hostel on Wednesday for first-hand information.