Boat disaster: President orders investigation, mourns victims

.Kwara rolls out new4 safety guidelines

•Govt to give 1,000 life jackets to LG

.HYPPADEC demands law to make life jackets mandatory for passangers

ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja and GBENGA OLARINOY, Ilorin

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the boat mishap, which occurred in Kwara State, claiming many lives.

The boat accident according to reports, led to the death of over 100 people who were wedding guests at Egbu village in Patigi Local Government Area of the state.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic boat accident that claimed the lives of our people in Kwara State. That the victims were guests at a wedding ceremony made the unfortunate accident more painful.

“My heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families and friends of victims of the tragic mishap. I also sympathise with the government and people of Kwara State over the accident. May all loved ones find comfort,” the President prayed.

While urging the Kwara State Government and relevant Federal Government agencies to look into the circumstances surrounding the boat accident, President Tinubu promised that his administration would look into the challenges of inland water transportation in the country to ensure the matter of safety and operational standards are strictly adhered to.

“The Kwara State Government and relevant federal agencies should work together to unravel the immediate and remote causes of this unfortunate accident. Immediate relief and necessary assistance should also be provided to the survivors and families of victims,” the President said according to a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye

Director of Information at the Presidency.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday led a government delegation to Patigi to commiserate with families affected in the Monday night boat mishap, in which dozens have been confirmed dead.

At least 106 persons, mostly from Patigi communities, have been confirmed killed while 144 survived in the accident, according to local authorities.

Accompanied by Senator Sadiq Umar (Kwara North), House of Assembly member for Patigi State Constituency Hon. Muhammad Kareem, and Hon. Ahmed Adam Rufai, AbdulRazaq first headed to the palace of the Etsu Patigi who then joined the Governor to visit the riverine communities affected in the accident.

“It is a sad event. We commiserate with our people in Patigi Emirate, including the Etsu Patigi Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II. We are deeply saddened by the event,” AbdulRazaq told reporters on the sideline of his visit to Kpada and Duro, the headquarters of Ebu and Dzakan settlements whose residents died in the incident.

“Measures will be taken as we are having discussions with Nigeria Inland Waterway Authority (NIWA) on enforcement of safety codes. We will also be sending a team to Lagos State on how their waterways law works.

“Our immediate step is to deliver at least 1000 life jackets to support safe travels on water in the area.

“In addition to whatever safety measures that are in place, the government will design and roll out some statewide standard operating procedures (SOPs) for water travels to cover issues of boat serviceability, speed limits, loading limits and wearing of life jackets by all passengers. This will be the new irreducible minimum.”

The government will also send to the parliament a proposed legislation that imposes punishments and fines for violations of the safety protocol, AbdulRazaq added.

“The government will also set up a body that oversees water transportation in the state. This body will complement the regulatory oversights of the National Inland Water Authority (NIWA) which has the statutory responsibility to enforcement safety codes on jetties, loading points, boats, canoes, barges, life vests, among others,” according to a state government’s statement released after the visit.

HYPPADEC boss demands law to make life jackets mandatory for passangers

In a related development, the Managing Director of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, has called for a law to make life jackets compulsory for boat users in the country.

Yelwa made the appeal on Wednesday in Ilorin while reacting to what he described as the high fatality recorded in Monday’s boat mishap in Patigi, Kwara.

He attributed the death rate to non-usage of the life jackets.

He, therefore, called on the relevant authorities to legislate a law that would make it mandatory for boat passengers across the country to always wear life jackets.

Yelwa equally called for a law to restrain boat operators from operating at night.

He lamented that the N1.6 billion life jackets that HYPPADEC procured in 2022 for the use of boat passengers were not utilised.

The HYPPADEC boss spoke during the flag off of the distribution of the 2023 HYPPADEC subsidised fertilisers for 5,795 farmers in Kwara.

Represented by the Director of Community Services in the agency, Dr Mahmud Umar, he said: “The fatality recorded in the unfortunate boat mishap in Patigi on Monday was due to failure of the boat passengers to use life jackets.

“HYPPADEC spent N1.6 billion on the procurement of life jackets for boat passengers last year.

“If the victims had put on the life jackets, the fatality rate would have been very minimal because a life jacket can keep a victim afloat for at least seven hours and help would have come from villagers within that period.

“I want to call on relevant authorities to legislate a law that will make the use of life jackets compulsory for boat passengers and as well restrain the boat operators from operating at night.

“If the victims had wore life jackets and the accident occurred in the broad day light, the fatality rate would have been very minimal,” Yelwa said.

On the distribution of subsidised fertilisers, Yelwa said: “Ordinary farmers across local communities in the country have always found it very difficult to get access to efficient and affordable fertiliser, which is one of the reasons why the agricultural sector has degenerated over the years,” said the HYPPADEC boss.

He explained that it was for this reason that the commission decided to intervene by making quality fertiliser available to farmers at a cheaper rate.

“This intervention is not just essential but timely because the rate at which population is rapidly increasing in our local communities demands that farmers are given unhindered access to fertiliser in order to keep the production of food crops at pace with the ongoing population explosion.

“Fertiliser helps increase fertility of soil and makes plants resilient against harmful plant pathogens, pests and weeds.

“It also accelerates plant growth. Its significance to agricultural growth can, therefore, not be overemphasised.

“When we started the fertiliser distribution programme in 2022, we distributed over 50,000 bags to thousands of beneficiaries across our member states.

“In each of the over 1,800 communities of the commission, not less than 30 bags were distributed to ordinary farmers with an astounding 60 per cent discount.

“This year, the Commission is set out to distribute 42,328 bags of fertiliser (21,118 bags each for NPK and UREA), to not less than 20 beneficiaries in each community of the Commission at the same 60% discount (N10,000 per each bag).

“For Kwara, 5,795 bags of the subsidised fertiliser would be sold to famers in the affected areas of the commission,” Yelwa said.

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said his administration would redouble efforts at ensuring the dredging of River Niger as a last solution to flooding in the riverine areas in the state.

Represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi, the governor thanked HYPPADEC for its interest in promoting food production in its catchment areas.