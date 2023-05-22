SANWO-OLU, HAMZAT’S SECOND-TERM INAUGURATION KICKS OFF WITH YOUTH CARNIVAL, ROBOTIC COMPETITION 

Students urge LASG to include Robotic Science in school curriculum

Lagos State Government on Sunday kicked off the inauguration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat for a second term in office with Youth Carnival and Robotic competition.

The Youth Carnival and Robotic competition were held simultaneously across the five divisions of Lagos State comprising Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island and Epe, as Lagos residents gathered in their thousands to celebrate the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

The Youth Carnival and Robotic competition held simultaneously at JJT Park, Alausa, Ikeja; Badagry Grammar School, Badagry; Ikorodu Town Hall Premises, Ikorodu; Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos Island and Epe Recreation Centre, Epe, were parts of the 11-day programme lined up to celebrate Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, who have performed excellently in office in the first term, with the promise of improved performance to effectively achieve ‘A Greater Lagos Rising.’

Governor Sanwo-Olu was represented in the five divisions by top government officials.

Speaking at the event in Ikeja, Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who represented Governor Sanwo-Olu, said the Governor deserves a second term in office to enable ‘A Greater Lagos Rising’ agenda.

She said the Robotic competition among students was part of the feats achieved in education during the first term of Governor Sanwo-Olu, adding that Lagosians should expect more when the second term takes off on May 29.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Somolu Local Government Area, Hon. Abdulhamid Salawu, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for empowering the youths.

“We can all see what Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu did during his first term, which is about to end and we are preparing for the inauguration of another term.

“The youths are happy with Governor Sanwo-Olu because they felt his impact during his first term and we believe he is going to do more for youths in his second term,” he said.

The council boss also urged youths in Lagos State to be focused on achieving their goals.

Some of the Students who took part in the Robotic competition at JJT Park Ikeja said they used their robots to showcase Emergency Response Services on Hospital Incidents and Traffic related issues.

Speaking at the event held at Muri Okunola Park, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, of the Public Service Office, Mrs. Sunkanmi Oyegbola, said the event was to thank the youths for their support during the last gubernatorial poll and for them to embrace artificial intelligence for development which they did through the Robotic display.

He advised the youths to shun violence and drug abuse and do things that would ensure the rising of Greater Lagos.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Iru/Victoria Island Local Council Development Area, Princess Rashidat Adu, said Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration had so far embarked on inclusive governance especially on youth-related issues, which had led to his re-election with his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat for a second term.

She said a lot of talents had been displayed at the Robotic Competition. She assured the youth that more programmes that would be of benefit to them would be embarked upon by the administration.

At the Ikorodu event, students appealed to the Lagos State Government to include Robotics Science into their school curriculum to further develop the technology set skills of the younger population.

Speaking during the Robotic competition organised in the Ikorodu division of Lagos State, the students expressed confidence that investment in the ecosystem will build the science and technology space of Lagos State and Nigeria.

A representative of the CMS Girls Senior Grammar School, Ikorodu, Miss Joe Halimat, said that it becomes imperative for government to give priority to Robotic studies in schools as they do to Sports and Entertainment.

Halimat whose school came second in the competition explained that building a robot for traffic management has taught her perseverance and tolerance which has changed her way of life.

Also speaking, the Head of the Department, Co-curriculum for Science and Technology, Education District II, Mrs. Amaka Oto, advised students to brace up for technological advancement and acquire more knowledge in line with the THEMES agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

During the events held simultaneously across the five Lagos divisions – Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island and Epe, youths thrilled the gathering with various displays, including dance, singing, among others.

Students from the six Education Districts in Lagos State also participated in the Robotic competition held simultaneously in the five divisions in the State.