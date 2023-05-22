Breaking: PEPC dismiss motion for Live streaming of proceedings Latest News By Peter On May 22, 2023 10 Share CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja The Presidential Election Petition Court, Abuja on Monday, dismissed a motion filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the live telecast of proceedings of the court. Delivering the unanimous rulling on behalf of the five-member panel of the Court, Justice Haruna Tsammani dismissed the application on the ground that it “is devoid of merit”. Details shortly.. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading 10 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
Comments are closed.