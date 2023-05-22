Breaking: PEPC dismiss motion for Live streaming of proceedings

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court, Abuja on Monday, dismissed a motion filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the live telecast of proceedings of the court.

Delivering the unanimous rulling on behalf of the five-member panel of the Court, Justice Haruna Tsammani dismissed the application on the ground that it “is devoid of merit”.

