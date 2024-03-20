Sanwo-Olu, Anyaoku, Tamabuwal, Adebanjo, others at Prof. Ben Nwabueze’s dialogue in Lagos

L-r …Former leader Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo; Senator Aminu Tamabuwal; former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

L-r…President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Shettima Yerima with Member organising Committee Salvation Alibor.

L-r… Former Chairman of Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Prof Anya O. Anya; former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George; former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke.

L-r… Veteran Olawale Okunniyi; with former leader Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

From 3rd left… Senator Aminu Tamabuwal; President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Shettima Yerima; Chief Honourable Olumuyiwa Owadara aka RMD and others during the National Dialogue on the Constitutional Future of Nigeria in honour of Prof. Ben Nwabueze themed: Lawful Procedures for Actualizing a People’s Constitution for Nigeria, at the Nigerian Institute for International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, on Monday, 18 March 2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

