Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Lalong , others at the funeral service of Chief(Mrs) Kemi Nelson in Lagos

By Peter
L-r... Husband of Late Mrs Kemi Nelson, Mr Adeyemi  Nelson Been Console  by the Governor of Lagos state Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the Funeral Service at Archbishop  Vining Memorial Church Cathedral  Ikeja  in Lagos . 25/8/2022... PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Cross section of the Children of Late Mrs. Kemi Nelson.

L-r …Former Women Leader Ondo APC  ,Mrs.  Ejide Ogundipe; wife of the APC presidential Candidate Senator  Oluremi Tinubu; National Women Leader  APC, Dr Betta  Edu. at the Church Service.

L-r… Ogun State Governor  ,Dr Dapo Abiodun; Plateau  State Governor  Simon Lalong;  Former Governor of Ogun state and Senator representing Ogun central ;Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

L-r …First Lady of Ogun State  Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; with  wife of the APC presidential Candidate Senator  Oluremi Tinubu; during the  Christian wake-Keep at the Haven G.R.A. ikeja.
L-r …MD/CEO Wurvicat international Limited Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Vice Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government Hon Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba and a guest .
L-r… Mrs Lola Young, Hon. Ganiat ali- Balagun, Jibike Babatunde and Busola Akeredolu  ,during the  Christian wake-Keep at the Haven G.R.A. ikeja .
 The Corps of late Chief(Mrs.) Kemi Nelson, Been Carried by the family Members ,she is a politician and incredible political strategist , during the Funeral Service at Archbishop  Vining  Memorial Church Cathedral  Ikeja  in Lagos . 25/8/2022… PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

