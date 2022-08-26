Insurance operators forge collaboration for industry growth

As the nation’s insurance industry continues to strive towards deepening market penetration, major stakeholders in the project have expressed the need to forge more synergy towards growing the insurance industry by accelerating its contribution to Nigeria Gross Domestic Product

This intention was expressed at the meeting of heads of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) led by its President, Mr. Rotimi Edu when the Council’s delegation visited the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) in Lagos

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Rotimi Edu noted that the industry’s crave for cohesion and professionalism for effective services rendition to the public could only be achieved if Insurance Brokers who are members of the NCRIB accelerate their collaboration with Underwriters under the aegis of the NIA

“Revitalisation of the various Joint and Technical Committees of the industry is being put at the front burner to facilitate effective sharing of information between our two unique professional divides in the industry”, Edu noted

The NCRIB President averred that the insurance industry operators should always see themselves as cooperators rather than competitors in order to project an acceptable front before the insuring public.

Earlier, the outgoing Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association, Mr. Ganiu Musa pledged the readiness of the NIA to cooperate with Insurance Brokers body to reenergize the Joint Technical Committee, noting that no effort should be spared in exchanging information with a view to making the industry vibrant and contribute to the national economy.

