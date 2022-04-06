Samuel Oghenebrume Ogbodu.

The media gateway to the East.
PROFILE
Samuel O. Ogbodu, B.Sc (ins.), ACII (Lond.), MBA, FIIN, MRM, M.(IOD)
Road A4 Plot A29
Carlton Gate Estate
Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos State
MB; 08022910250, 08099929177
Email; marvellousogbodu@yahoo.com
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
I am an insurance professional with over 25 years cognate experience and have over the years provided excellent leadership for insurance operations.
Currently I am the Managing Director/CEO of SUNU Assurance Nigeria PLC. As the MD, it’s my responsibility to mobilize the Company resources to achieve its strategic goals and objectives, lead the development of strategy, position the company in it’s external relationships and be held accountable for the on-going management of the company so as to produce maximum shareholders value
I serve as the lead strategist dreaming up new ways, leading and inspiring my team to provide solution to customers and other stakeholders’ needs.
I have track record of year after year success in meeting and surpassing revenue budget, cost management, profit and business growth objectives as well as extensive experience in management of insurance company. Sammy has good interpersonal skills which he has deployed over the years in building and sustaining relationships with brokers, clients, agents, the media and other stakeholders including our regulator, NAICOM.
Sammy is a member of Ikoyi Club 1938, IBB Golf & Country Club, Abuja and Institute of Directors (IOD)
Area of strength includes;
EXECUTIVE HIGHLIGHTS
Also After several years of extremely poor performance I was redeployed to Abuja Area Office as General Manager, Branch Operations to help turn it around to a profit making operation from regular loss position. Before I was deployed to Abuja, the performance of the office hovered around N120,000,000.00 and N150,000,00.00. I led the team that turnaround the fortune of the office to N420,000,000.00 within one year.
Currently I am involved in the turnaround project at SUNU Assurances. The project is looking great after just one year. Revenue figure up to N2,672,770,000.00 against N1,600,000.00 generated in 2016. Underwriting profit at year end stood at N851,220,000.00 against a loss position of N124,029,000.00 in 2016.
WORK HISTORY
Major Achievements
My responsibilities involved planning, directing and coordination of all the activities of the Division and allocation of assignments to various Departments. I also ensured that the operation complied with statutory and other regulatory requirements.
It’s instructive to note that I designed all the proposal forms, cover notes, Motor and Marine Certificates, claims forms and also put in place the reinsurance facilities for the company at inception. I also crafted and implemented the strategy used in facultative reinsurance marketing
I was promoted AGM in 1997 and was deployed to head the Marketing and Business Development Division. My brief in this new role also include Product development
The Executive Management took a strategic decision of making a technical person with product knowledge and relationship management skills to head the marketing and business development team in order to improve turnaround time between the company and our various customers in terms of business negotiation
Responsible for Marketing & relationship management, Client services, product development functions of the company. Achievement includes meeting the company target year in year out.
Responsible for the efficient management of the Head Office operations comprising Technical, Marketing & Business Development, Corporate Services, Human Resources,
Responsible for the management of the company’s 26 Branch offices spread across the six geo-political zone. The responsibility includes Marketing, Underwriting, Claim management, Assets management and financial management functions of the Branch offices
I was responsible for providing leadership for all the divisions through which the Company delivers services to stake holders. These comprises, Technical including Oil & Gas, Marketing and Business Development, Branch Operations, Corporate Services and Human Resources Divisions
I was responsible for providing leadership and direction to all the divisions in the company viz Technical Division including Oil & Gas , Marketing & Business Development, Branch Operations, Corporate Services and Finance and Investments Division.
In addition to providing leadership for the various Divisions, I also provide support or Deputize for the MD/CEO in the day to day running of the organization
I also participated in decision making processes concerning Corporate Strategy, Corporate Communication and Brand management, Budgeting, Risk management & Control (including regulatory compliance), Company growth, profitability, and sustainability, ICT, Attend Board and Board Committee meetings, Chaired various project/managements committees etc
Achievements:
2016 to 2018: Executive Director, Operations, SUNU Assurances
My responsibilities include providing leadership and direction to the Technical and Operational activities of the company.
Major Achievements:
Chairman, Risk Management Committee of the Company. Saddled with the responsibility to identify and manage risks that threaten the profitability of the company or that can add to fortune of the company.
2018 to date: Managing Director/CEO, SUNU Assurances Nigeria PLC
My responsibilities include managing the day to day activities of the Company in a professional and profitable manner using technology and highly inspired Human Resources to drive the operation. This includes delegating and directing agendas, driving business growth, providing strategic, financial and operational leadership for the company while working with the Board of Directors and senior leadership team.
Major Achievement so far:
Chairman of BOD, Equity Hotel & Resort, Ijebu Ode. Charged with the responsibility of reviving the dwindling fortune of the Hotel. Currently the Resort is running on the prosperity lane as against series of losses
Chairman of BOD, EA Capital Management Ltd. A wealth Management Company owned by SUNU Assurances Nigeria PLC
PROFESSIONAL TRAINING, DEVELOPMENTS & PAPERS PRESENTED
I have attended numerous seminars and courses locally and overseas during the course of my career. Notable among them are:
SCHOOLS ATTENDED
ACADEMIC, CERTIFICATE AND PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATION
2002 LBS Advance Management Programme Certificate (AMP)
2009 FIIN, Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria,
2015 Master of Risk management (Unilag)
INTERESTS, INITIATIVES & ACCOMPLISHMENTS
VOLUTEER EXPERIENCE
PERSONAL INFORMATION
Marital Status: Happily Married with Children
REFERENCE
To be supplied on request
